Major League Baseball Astros RHP Spencer Arrighetti breaks thumb while playing catch pregame Published Apr. 7, 2025 10:05 p.m. ET

Houston Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti broke his right thumb when he was hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field before Monday night's game at Seattle.

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Arrighetti was being evaluated during his pregame availability. The team announced the injury about an hour before its series opener against the Mariners.

The 25-year-old Arrighetti is 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA in two starts this season. He allowed five runs and three hits in 3 2/3 innings during Saturday's 6-1 loss at Minnesota.

Arrighetti, a sixth-round pick in the 2021 amateur draft, went 7-13 with a 4.53 ERA in 28 starts and one relief appearance as a rookie last year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

