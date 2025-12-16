3 MLB Free Agents New York Yankees Should Target Amid Slow Offseason

The New York Yankees may be a "fully operational Death Star," but they're not acting like it.

Thus far this MLB offseason, New York has re-signed left-hander Ryan Yarbrough, infielder Amed Rosario and outfielder Trent Grisham accepted the $22.025 qualifying offer. In an American League East division that features the defending AL-champion Toronto Blue Jays – who have been among the most active teams in the sport this offseason – Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles – who have signed star first baseman Pete Alonso and acquired slugger Taylor Ward – the Yankees need to get busy.

Here are three MLB free agents New York should pursue.

RHP Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech has spent the last two seasons with the Dodgers. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 2.45 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 12 strikeouts, 174 ERA+, 0.2 wins above replacement (11 innings pitched)

Devin Williams signed with the New York Mets, Luke Weaver is a free agent and the Yankees were 23rd in MLB with a collective 4.37 ERA and 19th with a 1.32 WHIP last season; they need a boost in their bullpen, and Kopech is a compelling option.

Once a top starting pitching prospect who appeared to be coming into his own with the Chicago White Sox, Kopech was moved to the bullpen on a full-time basis in 2024. While he took his licks as a reliever, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Kopech before the 2024 MLB trade deadline, and he excelled, posting a 1.13 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 359 ERA+ in 24 innings pitched in the regular season. Last season, Kopech was limited to 14 appearances due to shoulder and knee injuries but is expected to be full-go before the 2026 regular season.

While Kopech leans on his four-seamer, he has mixed in a cutter and slider in recent years. He throws gas, traditionally posts strikeouts at a high rate and has been a sturdy back-end reliever of late.

Setting up David Bednar and Camilo Doval in the late innings, Kopech would be an impactful addition to New York's bullpen and one that presents upside, with the former top pitching prospect just two seasons into being a full-time reliever.

OF Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger is a two-time Silver Slugger. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

2025 Stats: 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, 125 OPS+, 5.1 wins above replacement, .272/.334/.480 slash line (588 at-bats)

Bellinger would fit any team that needs an outfielder, and while the Yankees have a bit of an outfield surplus with Grisham, three-time AL MVP Aaron Judge, former top prospect Jasson Dominguez and potentially Spencer Jones, Bellinger was the Yankees' best position player not named Aaron Judge last season. Unless they plan on bringing in star outfielder Kyle Tucker, the Yankees need to re-sign Bellinger.

Bellinger is coming off arguably the best season of his career since the outfielder's 2019 National League MVP campaign. He started at all three outfield positions for prolonged periods, slugged at a high rate, helped replace some of the production that Juan Soto's departure vacated and was an indispensable part of the 2025 Yankees.

While Ben Rice is likely New York's Opening Day first baseman, Bellinger has made 274 career starts at the position and held his own; he can play first base if Rice gets hurts or the Yankees are displeased with his performance.

Bellinger is an impact, left-handed bat in his prime whom the Yankees should seek to retain on a three-to-four-year deal. Doing so would lock in the Yankees' starting outfield for next season but also allow them to trade one of Dominguez and Jones, among other players, if a star-caliber player at a position that could use upgrading becomes available.

IF Munetaka Murakami

Munetaka Murakami played for Japan in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

2025 Stats (Japan Central League/Japan Pacific League): 24 home runs, 52 RBIs, .286/.392/.659 slash line (220 at-bats)

The Yankees need to generate upside in their positional depth chart, and Murakami fits the bill.

Murakami is coming off an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, but make no mistake about it: The dude rakes. A two-time league MVP, Muramaki possesses lethal power from the left side of the plate and has averaged 33.1 home runs per season over his eight-year career with the Tokyo Yakult Swallows of the Nippon Professional Baseball League (NPB).

While he has primarily played third base, the soon-to-be 26-year-old Murakami has made 266 career appearances at first base. The Yankees could start him at third, and if they love the bat but are worried about Murakami's play at the hot corner, he could move to first. While third baseman Ryan McMahon is due $32 million over the next two seasons and is a stellar fielder, he hit just .214 last season and is tailor-made for a utility role, as he has been a full-time second baseman and dabbled at first base, too. Should an injury present itself to Murakami or second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., McMahon could slide back into a starting role.

Plus, Giancarlo Stanton's time with the Yankees could potentially end after the 2027 season, as the team has a $15 million club option on the designated hitter for the 2028 season. In other words, New York may have the designated hitter slot open in the near future, which could sort out its potential long-term depth issue of who plays where.

Mammoth power, defensive versatility and not even in the prime of his professional career. That's an enticing combination as is, but even more so for a Yankees team that hasn't yet seen its former top position player prospects play up to their billing (e.g. Dominguez and shortstop Anthony Volpe). New York is the perfect landing spot for Murakami.

