Yankees' Cody Bellinger 'swears off wings' after food poisoning

Cody Bellinger was scratched from the New York Yankees lineup against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday with a suspected case of food poisoning, but was able to return to the Yankees' lineup for Wednesday's series finale.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bellinger started dealing with an upset stomach on Monday night, after the Yankees lost 6-2 to the Tigers to start a three-game series in Detroit.

"I think he had some wings, maybe," Boone told reporters.

Bellinger would confirm that wings were indeed the culprit on Wednesday, prior to the afternoon game against the Tigers. Per ESPN, Bellinger said, "I will not eat wings for five years. I swear. Because the thought of it right now makes me sick."

The wings came from room service at the hotel that the Yankees were staying at for their series in Detroit, and Bellinger ordered them "traditional" without "sauces, spices or rubs."

Bellinger's day off and rest helped, and he was back in the lineup against the Tigers on Wednesday, where he went 0-for-4 with a walk. That's still a better day than one with food poisoning, at least.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

