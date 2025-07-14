PGA Tour 2025 The Open Championship Odds: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy Atop Board Updated Jul. 15, 2025 12:58 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 edition of The Open Championship tees off from Northern Ireland on July 17. Taking place at Royal Portrush, this is the last men's final major of the season.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler is the clear favorite at +450, with Rory McIlroy second at +700.

Will either Scheffler or McIlroy — the two top-ranked golfers in the world — win The Open this weekend or will a long shot come from behind?

Here are the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 15.

The Open Championship 2025

Scottie Scheffler: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Rory McIlroy: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Jon Rahm: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Bryson DeChambeau: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Xander Schauffele: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Collin Morikawa: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tommy Fleetwood: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ludvig Aberg: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Viktor Hovland: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Tyrrell Hatton: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Shane Lowry: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Robert MacIntyre: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Sepp Straka: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Justin Thomas: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Joaquin Niemann: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Brooks Koepka: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Patrick Cantlay: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Matt Fitzpatrick: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Jordan Spieth: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Russell Henley: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

Corey Conners: +7000 (bet $10 to win $770 total)

Justin Rose: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Cameron Young: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Adam Scott: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Sam Burns: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Patrick Reed: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Chris Gotterup: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Ben Griffin: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Hideki Matsuyama: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Si Woo Kim: +11000 (bet $10 to win $1,110 total)

The favorite Scottie Scheffler (+450), the No. 1 golfer in the world, comes into The Open after finishing T8 at the Scottish Open last week. Scheffler, with three majors under his belt, has never won The Open. His best finish was a tie for seventh in the 2024 tournament.

Rory McIlroy is second on the board at +700. And bettors looking to back a hometown guy might want to note that McIlroy is from Northern Ireland. The No. 2 golfer McIlroy has won five majors over the course of his career, including the 2025 Masters. He tied for second at the Scottish Open last week.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland during a media conference at Royal Portrush Golf Club ahead of The 153rd Open Championship

A familiar name a little bit further down the board is Jordan Spieth at +5500. He's got four top 10 finishes this season and is currently ranked No. 47 in the world. The Texan won the Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

