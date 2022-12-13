College Football: The FOX Sports 2022 All-America team
One of the most memorable and chaotic regular seasons in college football history has wrapped up and a select number of players rose above their peers, taking their performances to a level beyond the remarkable and etching themselves into the very fabric of what makes Saturdays so special.
For this group, every snap between the lines, every bone-crushing tackle and every heroic touchdown was an extraordinary feat that got fans out of their seats and left jaws on the floor.
Having covered the sport from the opening snaps of fall camp all the way through the memorable results of Championship Weekend, our team of experts was able to sift through it all and narrow it down to a list of players who help tell the story of the season. They stand above and are worthy enough to earn recognition as 2022 FOX Sports All-Americans.
The list naturally includes the man who claimed the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the nation.
But it goes far beyond that. College Football Playoff participants were well represented among the group, with Michigan (2), Georgia (3), Ohio State (3) and TCU (4) all producing multiple selections across the first and second teams. The Big Ten (21) led the way with total selections across all the spots, followed by the Big 12 (9), SEC (9), Pac-12 (7) and ACC (2).
Here are our All-Americans, selected cumulatively by FOX Sports college football writers RJ Young, Bryan Fischer and Michael Cohen.
*Consensus first-team pick.
First Team Offense
*QB: Caleb Williams, USC
*RB: Blake Corum, Michigan
RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas
*WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
*WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue
WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
*OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
*OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC
OL: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan
OL: Steve Avila, TCU
OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
AP: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
First Team Defense
*DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
*DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia
DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt
*LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
*LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa
LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
LB: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin
*DB: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
*DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah
DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
DB: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
First Team Special Teams
K: Christopher Dunn, NC State
P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State
PR: Derius Davis, TCU
KR: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana
Second Team Offense
QB: Max Duggan, TCU
RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota
RB: Chase Brown, Illinois
WR: Rashee Rice, SMU
WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
OL: Brett Neilon, USC
OL: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
OL: Paris Johnson, Ohio State
Second Team Defense
DL: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State
LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas
LB: Carlton Martial, Troy
DB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
DB: John Torchio, Wisconsin
DB: Sydney Brown, Illinois
DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia
DB: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa
Second Team Special Teams:
K: Joshua Karty, Stanford
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
PR: Anthony Gould, Oregon State
KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State
Others receiving votes:
QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
WR: Josh Downs, North Carolina; Trey Palmer, Nebraska
TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah
OL: Blake Freeland, BYU
AP: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; Zach Charbonnet, UCLA
DL: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Mike Morris, Michigan
DB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
K: Jake Moody, Michigan
PR: Nikko Remigio, Fresno State
KR: Milan Tucker, Appalachian State
