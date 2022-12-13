College Football College Football: The FOX Sports 2022 All-America team 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

One of the most memorable and chaotic regular seasons in college football history has wrapped up and a select number of players rose above their peers, taking their performances to a level beyond the remarkable and etching themselves into the very fabric of what makes Saturdays so special.

For this group, every snap between the lines, every bone-crushing tackle and every heroic touchdown was an extraordinary feat that got fans out of their seats and left jaws on the floor.

Having covered the sport from the opening snaps of fall camp all the way through the memorable results of Championship Weekend, our team of experts was able to sift through it all and narrow it down to a list of players who help tell the story of the season. They stand above and are worthy enough to earn recognition as 2022 FOX Sports All-Americans.

The list naturally includes the man who claimed the Heisman Trophy as the best player in the nation.

But it goes far beyond that. College Football Playoff participants were well represented among the group, with Michigan (2), Georgia (3), Ohio State (3) and TCU (4) all producing multiple selections across the first and second teams. The Big Ten (21) led the way with total selections across all the spots, followed by the Big 12 (9), SEC (9), Pac-12 (7) and ACC (2).

Here are our All-Americans, selected cumulatively by FOX Sports college football writers RJ Young, Bryan Fischer and Michael Cohen.

*Consensus first-team pick.

First Team Offense

*QB: Caleb Williams, USC

*RB: Blake Corum, Michigan

RB: Bijan Robinson, Texas

*WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

*WR: Charlie Jones, Purdue

WR: Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

TE: Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

*OL: Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

*OL: Andrew Vorhees, USC

OL: Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

OL: Steve Avila, TCU

OL: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

AP: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Blake Corum shows off his wheels Michigan running back Blake Corum went 47 yards to the house against Maryland earlier this season.

First Team Defense

*DL: Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

*DL: Jalen Carter, Georgia

DL: Calijah Kancey, Pitt

*LB: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

*LB: Jack Campbell, Iowa

LB: Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

LB: Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

*DB: Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

*DB: Clark Phillips III, Utah

DB: Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

DB: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

First Team Special Teams

K: Christopher Dunn, NC State

P: Bryce Baringer, Michigan State

PR: Derius Davis, TCU

KR: Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

Second Team Offense

QB: Max Duggan, TCU

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

RB: Chase Brown, Illinois

WR: Rashee Rice, SMU

WR: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL: John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

OL: Brett Neilon, USC

OL: O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida

OL: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

OL: Paris Johnson, Ohio State

Second Team Defense

DL: Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

DL: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

LB: Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

LB: Drew Sanders, Arkansas

LB: Carlton Martial, Troy

DB: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

DB: John Torchio, Wisconsin

DB: Sydney Brown, Illinois

DB: Christopher Smith, Georgia

DB: Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa

Second Team Special Teams:

K: Joshua Karty, Stanford

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

PR: Anthony Gould, Oregon State

KR: Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Others receiving votes:

QB: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

WR: Josh Downs, North Carolina; Trey Palmer, Nebraska

TE: Dalton Kincaid, Utah

OL: Blake Freeland, BYU

AP: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; Zach Charbonnet, UCLA

DL: Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech; Mike Morris, Michigan

DB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

K: Jake Moody, Michigan

PR: Nikko Remigio, Fresno State

KR: Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Bryan Fischer is a college football writer for FOX Sports. He has been covering college athletics for nearly two decades at outlets such as NBC Sports, CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports and NFL.com among others. Follow him on Twitter at @ BryanDFischer .

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him on Twitter at @Michael_Cohen13 .

