College football Week 10 live updates: Ohio State, Notre Dame, more in action
College football Week 10 live updates: Ohio State, Notre Dame, more in action

Updated Nov. 4, 2023 1:23 p.m. ET

Week 10 of the 2023 college football season is here, and we've got you covered with all of Saturday's must-see moments!

Kicking things off, No. 7 Texas is playing host to No. 23 Kansas State on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." Follow the action here

Meanwhile, top-ranked Ohio State is taking on Big Ten foe Rutgers, No. 10 Ole Miss is up against Texas A&M in an all-important SEC West tilt and No. 15 Notre Dame is facing Clemson in the early window.

Later, a handful of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 11 Penn State, No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 12 Mizzou, No. 9 Oklahoma vs. No. 22 Oklahoma State, No. 5 Washington vs. No. 20 USC and No. 14 LSU vs No. 8 Alabama.

Here are the top moments!

No. 1 Ohio State at Rutgers

Over-the-shoulder TD

Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. had an impressive over-the-shoulder grab in the end zone to start things off for Ohio State, which took an early 7-0 lead.

Boom!

Ohio State star RB TreVeyon Henderson, who had previously been held back by injuries earlier this season, showed no signs of slowing down Saturday as he bulldozed through Rutgers' defense.

Trick play!

On fourth-and-1 from its own 43-yard line, Rutgers opted to go for it — picking up 45 yards in the process that resulted in a field goal to close the gap slightly, 7-3.

Texas A&M at No. 10 Ole Miss

Maximum effort!

Ole Miss was first on the board with a 9-yard score from star running back Quinshon Judkins midway through the first quarter that was set up by a beautiful 39-yard connection between QB Jaxson Dart and wideout Tre Harris.

Seeing double

Judkins continued to put in some serious work to give the Rebels good field position. His 18-yard pickup early in the second quarter set up another Dart-Harris score — that you have to see to believe — to boost the Rebels' lead, 14-0.

Blocked!

The Aggies got on the board in the second quarter when Ole Miss' field-goal attempt was blocked and returned 68 yards.

No. 15 Notre Dame at Clemson

Going, going, gone!

Clemson RB Phil Mafah got his seventh rushing score of the year, taking the ball 41 yards to the house to give the Tigers their first score of the day and a 7-3 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

No. 11 Penn State at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Maryland Terrapins
MD

No. 12 Missouri at No. 2 Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU
2
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 9 Oklahoma at No. 22 Oklahoma State (3:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Oklahoma Sooners
OU
22
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST

No. 5 Washington at No. 20 USC (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Washington Huskies
WASH
20
USC Trojans
USC

No. 14 LSU at No. 8 Alabama (7:45 p.m. ET)

Sat 11:45 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
LSU Tigers
LSU
8
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

College Football
Big Ten
Pacific-12
