College Football College football rankings: Texas surges after stunning Bama; Colorado continues rise Published Sep. 10, 2023 2:09 a.m. ET

Which teams do you think can correct their mistakes? Who do you trust to turn into a monster when they're clicking?

If Michigan and Georgia are both operating at a high level, you're naturally going to trust UGA more than you trust the Wolverines, even while recognizing the greatness of both.

And while we're on the topic of trust, it might be time to finally put some in Texas.

It's called the eye test. And teams in this top 25 have to pass it.

And while we're here: The Pac-12 is 20-3 against non-Pac-12 schools, including a 2-0 team playing out of Boulder that you may have heard about.

Ask them: Do you believe?

RJ Young reacts to No. 22 Colorado's 36-14 win over Nebraska

1. Georgia (2-0)

Defeated Ball State, 45-3

The Dawgs scored 31 points in the second quarter and held the Cardinals scoreless through three quarters.

2. Michigan (2-0)

Defeated UNLV, 35-7

J.J. McCarthy connected on 22 of 25 pass attempts for 278 yards and two TDs while the Wolverine defense didn't allow a point until there was 2:52 left in the game.

3. Ohio State (2-0)

Defeated Youngstown State, 35-7

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught seven passes for 160 yards and two TDs — in the first half.

The Buckeyes finished with more than 300 yards passing and more than 100 yards on the ground.

Ohio State rolls: Kyle McCord or Devin Brown?

4. USC (3-0)

Defeated Stanford, 56-10

Caleb Williams went 19-for-22 for 281 yards and three TDs. Yes, that's the same number of incompletions as touchdown passes.

5. Texas (2-0)

Defeated Alabama, 34-24

Quinn Ewers made the difference in this year's matchup with the Tide, just as he was doing in last year's matchup before he was injured. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 349 yards with three TDs.

The Texas defense contributed five sacks and two INTs in the win.

Why the Longhorns are BACK!

6. Penn State (2-0)

Defeated Delaware, 63-7

The Nittany Lions rolled up 541 yards of offense — 315 on the ground. Nick Singleton scored three rushing TDs in the win.

7. Tennessee (2-0)

Defeated Austin Peay, 30-13

Joe Milton passed for 228 yards and accounted for three total TDs. The Vols travel to the Swamp next week for a rivalry game against Florida.

8. Florida State (2-0)

Defeated Southern Miss, 66-13

The Noles rushed for more than 300 yards and averaged 8.0 yards per play. They've scored 111 points in two games.

9. Alabama (1-1)

Lost to Texas, 34-24

Jalen Milroe finished with 333 total yards and two TDs but took five sacks and threw two INTs.

10. Utah (2-0)

Defeated Baylor, 20-13

The Utes held on late to fend off an upset, but they're clearly not the team they want to be without Cam Rising at quarterback.

Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes combined to complete 12 of 26 passes for 153 yards with an INT

11. Washington (2-0)

Defeated Tulsa, 43-10

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 409 yards with three TDs and an INT in the win against the Golden Hurricane.

12. Oregon (2-0)

Defeated Texas Tech, 38-30

Bo Nix accounted for 405 total yards and two TDs in the win.

Oregon holds off Texas Tech in wild finish

13. LSU (1-1)

Defeated Grambling State, 72-10

The Bayou Bengals scored 28 points in the second quarter. Jayden Daniels completed 18 of 24 passes for 269 yards with five passing TDs in the win.

14. Notre Dame (3-0)

Defeated N.C. State, 45-24

Sam Hartman has thrown 10 TDs through three games. He competed 15 of 24 passes for 286 yards and four TDs against ND’s first Power 5 foe this season.

15. Kansas State (2-0)

Defeated Troy, 42-13

Quarterback Will Howard accounted for 288 total yards and five TDs in the win.

16. Colorado (2-0)

Defeated Nebraska, 36-14

Shedeur Sanders completed 31 of 42 passes for 393 yards and accounted for three total TDs in the win.

17. UCLA (2-0)

Defeated San Diego State, 35-10

True freshman Dante Moore completed 17 of 27 for 290 yards with three TDs in the win.

18. Oklahoma (2-0)

Defeated SMU, 28-11

Dillon Gabriel threw for 176 yards with four passing TDs in the win.

Sooners win, but here's why they need to be better

19. Ole Miss (2-0)

Defeated Tulane, 37-20

The Rebels fought back from down 17-7 in the first half to knock off the defending Cotton Bowl champs and what has been the best Group of 5 program in the sport dating back to last year.

20. Oregon State (2-0)

Defeated UC Davis, 55-7

The Beavers out-gained the Aggies 450-169 and were up 38-0 by halftime.



21. Duke (2-0)

Defeated Lafayette, 42-7

The Blue Devils put up 515 total yards in the win.

22. Iowa (2-0)

Defeated Iowa State, 20-13

Iowa has given up just 27 points through its first two games.

Highlights: Iowa pulls out gritty win over Iowa State

23. North Carolina (2-0)

Defeated Appalachian State, 40-34 in 2OT

Omarion Hampton rushed for 234 yards and three TDs on just 26 rushes as the Heels escape.

24. Miami (2-0)

Defeated Texas A&M, 48-33

Tyler Van Dyke became the first Miami quarterback in school history to throw five passing touchdowns against a ranked opponent.

What's next for Jimbo Fisher?

25. Clemson (1-1)

Defeated Charleston Southern, 66-17

Cade Klubnik completed 28 of 37 passes for 315 yards, with four TDs and a pick.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him on Twitter at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

