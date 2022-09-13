College Football
College football odds Week 3: Top 25 early lines
College Football

College football odds Week 3: Top 25 early lines

9 hours ago

A battle between two of the best teams in the west and a storied rivalry with one team heading in a new direction highlight Week 3 of the college football season.

No. 12 BYU plays at No. 25 Oregon and No. 6 Oklahoma plays host to rival Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 3 — the point spread, moneyline and over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

RELATED: Week 2 top plays

SATURDAY'S GAMES

All times ET

No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -24.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); South Carolina +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR

UConn @ No. 4 Michigan (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -46.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 46.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Connecticut Huskies
UCONN
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

No. 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -10.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Nebraska +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas State @ No. 17 Baylor (12 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -30 (Baylor favored to win by more than 30 points, otherwise Texas State covers)
Moneyline: Baylor -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Texas State +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas State Bobcats
TEXST
17
Baylor Bears
BAYLOR

Youngstown State @ No. 9 Kentucky (12 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Oklahoma -11.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Oklahoma -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Nebraska +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); BYU +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
BYU Cougars
BYU
25
Oregon Ducks
ORE

No. 20 Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -16 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Georgia Tech +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Penn State -3 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Penn State -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Auburn +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
22
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
Auburn Tigers
AUB

Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 2 Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Alabama -49 (Alabama favored to win by more than 49 points, otherwise Louisiana-Monroe covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks
LAMON
2
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

Liberty @ No. 19 Wake Forest (5 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Liberty +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:00 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Liberty Flames
LIB
19
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WAKE

Toledo @ No. 3 Ohio State (7 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -31.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Toledo covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Toledo +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Toledo Rockets
TOLEDO
3
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 8 Oklahoma State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -54 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 54 points, otherwise Arkansas-Pine Bluff covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined


Missouri State @ No. 10 Arkansas (7 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: No line available

Texas Tech @ No. 16 North Carolina State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: North Carolina State -9.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina State-400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas Tech +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH
16
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST

Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Tennessee -47.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 47.5 points, otherwise Akron covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN+
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Akron Zips
AKRON
15
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

No. 11 Michigan State @ Washington (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Washington -3 (Washington favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Washington -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Michigan State +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
Washington Huskies
WASH

South Florida @ No. 18 Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Florida -24.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise South Florida covers)
Moneyline: Florida -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); South Florida +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
South Florida Bulls
USF
18
Florida Gators
FLA

No. 23 Pittsburgh @ Western Michigan (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -10 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Western Michigan covers)
Moneyline: Pittsburgh -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $50 total); Western Michigan +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ESPNU
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
23
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
Western Michigan Broncos
WMU

Louisiana Tech @ No. 5 Clemson (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Clemson -34 (Clemson favored to win by more than 34 points, otherwise Louisiana Tech covers)
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
LATECH
5
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

UTSA @ No. 21 Texas (8 p.m., Longhorn Network)

Point spread: Texas -11.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise UTSA covers)
Moneyline: Texas -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); UTSA +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
LGHN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UTSA Roadrunners
UTSA
21
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) @ No. 24 Texas A&M (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Miami covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Miami +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
13
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA
24
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M

San Diego State @ No. 14 Utah (10 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Utah -21 (Utah favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)
Moneyline: Utah -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); San Diego State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:00 AM
ESPN2
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
San Diego State Aztecs
SDSU
14
Utah Utes
UTAH

Fresno State @ No. 7 USC (10:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: USC -11.5 (USC favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)
Moneyline: USC -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Fresno State +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)
Total scoring over/under: 74 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Fresno State Bulldogs
FRESNST
7
USC Trojans
USC

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
College Football

Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings

1 day ago
Who is Texas' starting QB? Sark insists Card, Ewers both 'day-to-day'
College Football

Who is Texas' starting QB? Sark insists Card, Ewers both 'day-to-day'

1 day ago
Sportsbooks win big in college football and NFL thanks to underdogs
National Football League

Sportsbooks win big in college football and NFL thanks to underdogs

1 day ago
Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers
College Football

Scott Frost fired at Nebraska: Coaching candidates to lead Huskers

1 day ago
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain
College Football

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss season with AC sprain

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes