College football odds Week 3: Top 25 early lines

A battle between two of the best teams in the west and a storied rivalry with one team heading in a new direction highlight Week 3 of the college football season.

No. 12 BYU plays at No. 25 Oregon and No. 6 Oklahoma plays host to rival Nebraska, which fired coach Scott Frost on Sunday.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 3 — the point spread, moneyline and over/under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

SATURDAY'S GAMES

All times ET

No. 1 Georgia @ South Carolina (12 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Georgia -24.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise South Carolina covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -2500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.40 total); South Carolina +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

UConn @ No. 4 Michigan (12 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -46.5 (Michigan favored to win by more than 46.5 points, otherwise UConn covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -10.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -425 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Nebraska +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas State @ No. 17 Baylor (12 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Baylor -30 (Baylor favored to win by more than 30 points, otherwise Texas State covers)

Moneyline: Baylor -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Texas State +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring over/under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Youngstown State @ No. 9 Kentucky (12 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Oklahoma -11.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Nebraska +325 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 BYU @ No. 25 Oregon (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Oregon -3.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); BYU +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Ole Miss @ Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Ole Miss -16 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Georgia Tech +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Penn State -3 (Penn State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Penn State -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Auburn +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana-Monroe @ No. 2 Alabama (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Alabama -49 (Alabama favored to win by more than 49 points, otherwise Louisiana-Monroe covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Liberty @ No. 19 Wake Forest (5 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -16.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Liberty covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Liberty +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring over/under: 63.5 points scored by both teams combined

Toledo @ No. 3 Ohio State (7 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -31.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 31.5 points, otherwise Toledo covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -10000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.10 total); Toledo +1400 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 60.5 points scored by both teams combined

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ No. 8 Oklahoma State (7 p.m., Big Ten Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Oklahoma State -54 (Oklahoma State favored to win by more than 54 points, otherwise Arkansas-Pine Bluff covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined



Missouri State @ No. 10 Arkansas (7 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Texas Tech @ No. 16 North Carolina State (7 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: North Carolina State -9.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State-400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Texas Tech +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Akron @ No. 15 Tennessee (7 p.m., SEC Network/ESPN+)

Point spread: Tennessee -47.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 47.5 points, otherwise Akron covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 65.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 Michigan State @ Washington (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Washington -3 (Washington favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Washington -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Michigan State +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

South Florida @ No. 18 Florida (7:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Florida -24.5 (Florida favored to win by more than 24.5 points, otherwise South Florida covers)

Moneyline: Florida -2000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.50 total); South Florida +800 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Total scoring over/under: 59 points scored by both teams combined

No. 23 Pittsburgh @ Western Michigan (7:30 p.m., ESPNU)

Point spread: Pittsburgh -10 (Pittsburgh favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Western Michigan covers)

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $50 total); Western Michigan +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Louisiana Tech @ No. 5 Clemson (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Clemson -34 (Clemson favored to win by more than 34 points, otherwise Louisiana Tech covers)

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

UTSA @ No. 21 Texas (8 p.m., Longhorn Network)

Point spread: Texas -11.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise UTSA covers)

Moneyline: Texas -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); UTSA +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

No. 13 Miami (Fla.) @ No. 24 Texas A&M (9 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Texas A&M -5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Miami covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Miami +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

San Diego State @ No. 14 Utah (10 p.m., ESPN2)

Point spread: Utah -21 (Utah favored to win by more than 21 points, otherwise San Diego State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); San Diego State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Fresno State @ No. 7 USC (10:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: USC -11.5 (USC favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Fresno State covers)

Moneyline: USC -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Fresno State +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 74 points scored by both teams combined

