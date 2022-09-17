College Football CFB Week 3: The most unbelievable stats from another wild week 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the college football season featured some top dogs cruising to easy victories.

No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina in its SEC opener. No. 4 Michigan shut out UConn before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play. No. 6 Oklahoma made sure rival Nebraska wouldn't pull off a shocker in its first game since firing Scott Frost.

Here are some fascinating stats from each of Saturday's top games.

No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

— Saturday was the fifth time since 2016 that the Buckeyes have tallied 70-plus points, the most in the FBS over that span (no one else has more than 3).

Ohio State vs. Toledo highlights | CFB on FOX The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to a 77-21 victory against the Toledo Rockets. C.J. Stroud dominated against the Rockets as he threw for 367 yards and five touchdowns before being pulled out midway through the third quarter.

No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7

— Georgia has allowed seven or fewer points in each of its first three games of the season for the first time since 1954.

Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28

— The Huskies achieved their highest-ranked home win since beating No. 7 Stanford 44-6 in September 2016.

Washington fans storm the field after upsetting No. 11 Michigan State Washington Huskies fans storm the field after upsetting the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans.

No. 4 Michigan 59, UConn 0

— Blake Corum rushed for five touchdowns against UConn, joining Ron Johnson and Hassan Haskins as the only Michigan running backs to have five touchdowns in a game.

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14

— Oklahoma's 49 points scored are the most ever for an OU team in Lincoln.

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska Highlights After giving up the opening touchdown, Oklahoma cruised to victory over arch rival Nebraska on Saturday.

Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24

— It's Southern Illinois' first win against a Big Ten opponent since 2006 when it beat Indiana 35-28. Nick Hill was the quarterback for the Salukis in that win and is now their head coach.

No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12

— Penn State beat Auburn by 29 points on Saturday, the biggest margin of defeat for Auburn in a non-conference home game since October 1982 when it lost to Nebraska, 41-7.

— It was Auburn's first non-conference loss of 25-plus points since 1996 when it, coincidentally, lost to Penn State, 43-14, in the Outback Bowl.

No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20

— Oregon's first home win over an AP Top-15 team since beating No. 7 Washington, 30-27, in 2018.

Bo Nix tallies five touchdowns for Oregon Oregon made a statement in its dominating win over BYU on Saturday.

Minnesota 49, Colorado 7

— This is the best start to a season for Minnesota (3-0) since at least 2000, with a +132 point differential; its second-best point differential through three games was +102 in both 2003 and 2005. It is also the third-best start (with point differential) in the Big Ten since 2000 (Michigan +149 this year, Ohio State +133 in 2016).

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.