CFB Week 3: The most unbelievable stats from another wild week
Week 3 of the college football season featured some top dogs cruising to easy victories.
No. 1 Georgia routed South Carolina in its SEC opener. No. 4 Michigan shut out UConn before the Wolverines begin Big Ten play. No. 6 Oklahoma made sure rival Nebraska wouldn't pull off a shocker in its first game since firing Scott Frost.
Here are some fascinating stats from each of Saturday's top games.
No. 3 Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
— Saturday was the fifth time since 2016 that the Buckeyes have tallied 70-plus points, the most in the FBS over that span (no one else has more than 3).
No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7
— Georgia has allowed seven or fewer points in each of its first three games of the season for the first time since 1954.
Washington 39, No. 11 Michigan State 28
— The Huskies achieved their highest-ranked home win since beating No. 7 Stanford 44-6 in September 2016.
— Blake Corum rushed for five touchdowns against UConn, joining Ron Johnson and Hassan Haskins as the only Michigan running backs to have five touchdowns in a game.
No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14
— Oklahoma's 49 points scored are the most ever for an OU team in Lincoln.
Southern Illinois 31, Northwestern 24
— It's Southern Illinois' first win against a Big Ten opponent since 2006 when it beat Indiana 35-28. Nick Hill was the quarterback for the Salukis in that win and is now their head coach.
No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12
— Penn State beat Auburn by 29 points on Saturday, the biggest margin of defeat for Auburn in a non-conference home game since October 1982 when it lost to Nebraska, 41-7.
— It was Auburn's first non-conference loss of 25-plus points since 1996 when it, coincidentally, lost to Penn State, 43-14, in the Outback Bowl.
No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20
— Oregon's first home win over an AP Top-15 team since beating No. 7 Washington, 30-27, in 2018.
— This is the best start to a season for Minnesota (3-0) since at least 2000, with a +132 point differential; its second-best point differential through three games was +102 in both 2003 and 2005. It is also the third-best start (with point differential) in the Big Ten since 2000 (Michigan +149 this year, Ohio State +133 in 2016).