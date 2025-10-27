2025 College Football Rankings: Texas Surges Into Top 10, Miami Slides

Survive and advance. As the calendar turns to November and the first set of College Football Playoff rankings are revealed on Tuesday, the programs that have kept their losses to a minimum still have a chance to earn an invitation to the tournament.

With the postseason picture taking shape, teams like Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, and USC remain in the hunt, their strength of record keeping them in contention. But for programs like Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Miami, it would take chaos to open a path to postseason football.

All the while, the top of the sport remains unchanged — with rivalry games and conference showdowns still to come.

With that, here's a look at my Top 25 rankings following Week 10 of the college football season:

Week 10 result: Defeated Penn State, 38-14

After leading 17-14 at halftime, the Buckeyes took control in the second half by scoring on three of their first four possessions. Ohio State QB Julian Sayin threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Jeremiah Smith caught a pair of touchdown passes.

Ohio State has now won nine straight meetings against Penn State.

Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland, 55-10

Three different Indiana players rushed for 80 or more yards and a touchdown as the Hoosiers outgained the Terrapins 367-37 on the ground. Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza threw for 201 yards and a touchdown while also adding 24 rushing yards and a score.

Curt Cignetti is now 20-2 over the last two seasons, which is the second-best mark of any coach with a single team since 2000, trailing only Urban Meyer's 22-2 record at Utah.

Week 10 result: Idle

Week 10 result: Idle

Week 10 result: Idle

Week 10 result: Defeated Florida, 24-20

Georgia QB Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 29 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while wideout Zachariah Branch hauled in 10 of those passes for 112 yards.

Kirby Smart is now 8-2 against Florida during his time as Georgia's head coach. This was his fifth straight win against the Gators.

Week 10 result: Defeated South Carolina, 30-14

The Rebels have opened the season 8–1 for the second time under Lane Kiffin, solidifying their standing as the SEC’s third-best team and a strong candidate for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff.

8. BYU (8-0), Previously Ranked: 10

Week 10 result: Idle

9. Texas Tech (8-1), Previously Ranked: 18

Week 10 result: Defeated Kansas State, 43-20

The win marks the eighth of the season for the Red Raiders. All of Tech’s victories have come by at least 20 points. In his first game back from injury, Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton completed 21 of 32 passes for 249 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez increased his career total of forced fumbles to 13. The FBS record of 16 is held by former Buffalo and Los Angeles Charger Khalil Mack. Rodriguez currently leads the nation with seven forced fumbles this season.

10. Texas (7-2), Previously Ranked: 16

Week 10 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 34-31

Texas quarterback Arch Manning returned from a concussion a week earlier to put together the best performance of his season. He threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, including a 75-yard pass to wide receiver Ryan Wingo on the first play of the game.

11. Oklahoma (7-2), Previously Ranked: 17

Week 10 result: Defeated Tennessee, 33-27

The Sooner defense capitalized on three turnovers, including a fumble recovery for a touchdown by defensive end R. Mason Thomas and two interceptions within the final four minutes of the first half.

12. Notre Dame (6-2), Previously Ranked 14

Week 10 result: Defeated Boston College, 25-10

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr completed 18 of 25 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Jeremiyah Love ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and the Irish won their sixth straight game after dropping their first two games of the season.

13. Vanderbilt (7-2), Previously Ranked: 8

Week 10 result: Lost to Texas, 34-31

Despite a 365-yard passing performance with five touchdowns by Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia, the Commodores fell short in their comeback bid against Texas. Pavia’s 408 total yards were the most by a Commodore against an SEC opponent since 2006 and the most against any opponent since 2015.

14. Georgia Tech (8-1), Previously Ranked: 11

Week 10 result: Lost to NC State, 48-36

Georgia Tech QB Haynes King threw for 408 yards and two touchdowns, adding 103 yards and two more scores on the ground. But it wasn’t enough, as the Yellow Jackets surrendered 583 yards to an NC State team that had lost four of its previous five games.

15. Virginia (8-1), Previously Ranked: 23

Week 10 result: Defeated Cal, 31-21

Virginia QB Chandler Morris threw for 262 yards, while running back J'Mari Taylor carried the ball 21 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cavaliers are 8-1 for the first time since 1990 and remain undefeated in ACC play.

16. Louisville (7-1), Previously Ranked: 12

Week 10 result: Defeated Virginia Tech, 28-16

Louisville has scored 24 points or more in 22 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the FBS. The Cardinals are 26-9 through the first 35 games of the Jeff Brohm era.

17. Michigan (7-2), Previously Ranked: 20

Week 10 result: Defeated Purdue, 21-16

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall rushed for 185 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns to keep the Wolverines in contention for an at-large bid to the College Football Playoff.

18. Missouri (6-2), Previously Ranked 15

Week 10 result: Idle

Week 10 result: Defeated Rice, 38-14

The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in 49 straight games, while the defense has forced a turnover in 25 of the last 29 contests. With the win, the Tigers remain tied for first place in the American Conference.

20. Pitt (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 10 result: Defeated Stanford, 35-20

Pitt recorded five sacks and three interceptions in its win over Stanford — the second time this season the Panthers have picked off three passes in a game.

The Panthers have now won five straight and sit tied for second place in the ACC, with their only losses coming to West Virginia — which just upset AP Top 25–ranked Houston — and Louisville. Notably, the NC State team that handed previously undefeated Georgia Tech its first loss is the same squad Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers beat 53-34 just two weeks ago.

21. Utah (7-2), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 10 result: Defeated Cincinnati, 45-14

Utah QB Devon Dampier threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns, while Utes WR Ryan Davis hauled in eight catches for a season-high 132 yards and a touchdown.

The Utes racked up 480 total yards of offense, including 267 on the ground.

Week 10 result: Idle

23. Miami (Fla.) (6-2), Previously Ranked 13

Week 10 result: Lost to SMU, 26-20

The Hurricanes suffered their second loss in three weeks — a crushing defeat to an unranked opponent — and became the first AP top-10 team to lose to SMU in Dallas since 1974.

24. USC (6-2), Previously Ranked: 25

Week 10 result: Defeated Nebraska, 21-17

USC running back King Miller rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown as Nebraska fell to 0-8 against ranked teams in the Matt Rhule era.

25. North Texas (8-1), Previously Ranked: NR

Week 10 result: Defeated Navy, 31-17

North Texas ended Navy’s 10-game winning streak with an outstanding effort to knock off the Group of 6's last remaining undefeated team. The Mean Green have now won three straight since dropping their only game of the season to a previously ranked Top 25 opponent, South Florida.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him @RJ_Young.