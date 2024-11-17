College Football 2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Ohio State on top; Colorado enters top 12 Updated Nov. 17, 2024 2:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Travis Hunter's case for winning the Heisman Trophy grew right along with Colorado's chances of securing its best season since 2016.

Hunter was outstanding on Saturday, totaling five catches, a rushing touchdown and an interception in Colorado's win over Utah. The rushing score was Hunter's first of the season — giving him nine receiving TDs, a rushing TD, a forced fumble, and three interceptions on the year. He joins former Georgia star Champ Bailey as the only players in the last 27 years with at least 40 catches and three interceptions in a season.

And Hunter has done this twice.

With 69 catches for 856 yards and nine TDs, he has already surpassed his offensive production from last year— 57 catches for 721 yards with five scores. His nine receiving touchdowns tops the Big 12.

As I've written and said for 12 weeks now, the Heisman winner is in Boulder, and Deion Sanders agrees.

"It's supposed to go to the best college player," Coach Prime said. "I think that's been a wrap since Week 2."

And as good as Hunter was on Saturday, his teammates were exceptional as well. Colorado scored 49 points against Utah, the highest point total scored on the Utes since 2014. Shedeur Sanders completed 30 of 41 passes for 340 yards with two passing touchdowns in the win. He has now thrown 27 passing touchdowns this season and needs one more to set the single-season passing TD record at CU.

The Buffaloes are two wins away from playing for the Big 12 title, two wins away from a 10-win season, and six wins away from winning the national title. Yes, I said it. And it's OK because Colorado fans have earned the right to reach for that dream.

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 12 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (11-0)

Week 12 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 16-13

The Ducks converted a fourth-and-9 en route to their first TD of the game — at the start of the fourth quarter. That tied that game at 13-13 in Madison. Atticus Sappington broke the tie with a 24-yard field goal with 2:36 remaining to give Oregon the win and keep its undefeated season alive.

2. Ohio State (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Northwestern, 31-7

Jeremiah Smith had four catches for 100 yards, while the tailback tandem of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson combined for 150 yards rushing in the Buckeyes' 31-7 victory over Northwestern.

Since allowing 32 points to Oregon back in Week 7, the Buckeye defense has allowed just 27 total points in their last four games.

3. Texas (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Arkansas, 20-10

Texas' defense held Arkansas to just 231 yards of total offense while notching six sacks and creating two turnovers in the win. The Longhorns have held eight of their 10 opponents to 17 points or fewer this season.

4. Indiana (10-0)

Week 12 result: Idle

5. Penn State (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Purdue, 49-10

Drew Allar threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns, while tight end Tyler Warren accounted for 190 yards rushing and receiving with two touchdowns in a rout of the hapless Boilermakers.

6. Notre Dame (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Virginia, 35-14

The Fighting Irish got 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns from running back Jeremiyah Love, while the defense forced five turnovers in the win.

Notre Dame has held its last five opponents to 14 points or fewer and hasn't given up more than 24 in a game this season.

7. Alabama (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Mercer, 52-7

The Tide rocked their FCS opponent as Jalen Milroe accounted for 229 total yards and three touchdowns.

8. Georgia (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Tennessee, 31-17

Carson Beck put together his best performance of the season on Saturday night. The senior QB completed 25 of 40 passes for 346 yards with two touchdowns, while the Georgia defense held the Vols scoreless in the second half.

9. SMU (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated Boston College, 38-28

SMU QB Kevin Jennings hit 24 of 35 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in a win that keeps the Mustangs perfect in conference play. SMU has just two regular-season games remaining to punch its ticket to the ACC title game in its first year as a member.

10. Ole Miss (8-2)

Week 12 result: Idle

11. Miami (Fla.) (9-1)

Week 12 result: Idle

12. Colorado (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Utah, 49-24

The Buffaloes became the first team to score 49 points against Utah since 2014. Colorado's defense has notched 34 sacks through 10 games — two short of the 36 the 10-win 2016 CU team notched in 14 games.

13. Army (9-0)

Week 12 result: Idle

14. Texas A&M (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated New Mexico State, 38-3

The Aggies led 31-0 before giving up their first score of the game. Marcel Reed enjoyed one of his best passing performances of the season, completing 20 of 31 passes for 268 passing yards, with two TDs and an INT. Theo Ohrstrom led all receivers with five catches for 111 yards.

15. Tennessee (8-2)

Week 12 result: Lost to Georgia, 31-17

Nico Iamaleava was sacked four times and the Vols' offense was held scoreless in the second half. Iamaleava finished 20-of-33 for 167 yards as the Vols were handed just their second loss this season.

16. BYU (9-1)

Week 12 result: Lost to Kansas, 17-13

The Cougars' undefeated season came to an end on Saturday night as Kansas running back Devin Neal punched in the game-winning touchdown with 13:19 remaining in the contest to secure the victory for the Jayhawks.

17. Boise State (9-1)

Week 12 result: Defeated San Jose State, 42-21

The Broncos stormed back from a 14-0 deficit behind 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns from presumptive Heisman finalist Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos' do-it-all back has rushed for 1,893 yards this season. He needs 736 yards to break Barry Sanders' single-season rushing record.

18. Clemson (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Pitt, 24-20

Clemson QB Cade Klubnik led the Tigers to a late comeback win, totaling 320 yards and three touchdowns as they remain in the hunt for a spot in the ACC title game.

Klubnik scrambled 50 yards to the house to cement Clemson's comeback with 1:16 left to play.

19. South Carolina (7-3)

Week 12 result: Defeated Missouri, 34-30

Gamecocks QB LaNorris Sellers completed 21 of 30 passes for 353 yards with five touchdowns and an interception in the victory for South Carolina.

20. Arizona State (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Kansas State, 24-14

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 176 yards with two touchdowns, while the ASU defense created three turnovers and gave up fewer than 14 points for just the second time this season. The Sun Devils notched their second win against a team ranked in the AP Top 25.

21. Iowa State (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Cincinnati, 34-17

The Cyclones bounced back after back-to-back losses with a 34-17 win over Cincinnati. Rocco Becht threw for 234 yards and a score, while also adding 48 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

22. Tulane (9-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated Navy, 35-0

Tulane is undefeated in conference play and its only losses are to Power 4 opponents – Kansas State and Oklahoma. The victory over Navy marked the program's first shutout of an FBS opponent since 1997. The Green Wave also clinched a spot in the AAC title game with the win.

23. Missouri (7-3)

Week 12 result: Lost to South Carolina, 34-30

Brady Cook did his part with 237 yards and a touchdown, and Nate Noel added 150 yards and a score on the ground, but the Tigers' defense gave up 462 yards of total offense to the Gamecocks. Mizzou has now given up 34 or more points on three separate occasions this year, all three of which have resulted in losses.

24. Memphis (9-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated UAB, 53-18

Seth Henigan threw for 299 yards and four touchdowns, giving him 100 career TD passes. The Tigers have scored 20 or more points in 38 straight games, which is the longest active streak in the country.

25. UNLV (8-2)

Week 12 result: Defeated San Diego State, 41-20

Hajj-Malik Williams got it done with both his arm and his legs, throwing for 241 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 29 yards and two scores on the ground. The Rebels totaled 515 yards of offense in the victory while holding the Aztecs to just 270 yards.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

