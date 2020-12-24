College Basketball Andy Katz's Tiers: Contenders & Pretenders 10 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Andy Katz

FOX Sports college basketball analyst

The tiers are coming into shape now.

We’re getting a top tier of Final Four contenders, a second tier of teams that are Elite Eight-worthy, a third tier of teams that are playing like they could get to the Sweet 16 and a final tier of teams trending in the right direction to crack the top 25 and at-large pool.

These tiers will be fluid throughout the season. But we can start to see who the contenders and pretenders will be as we get closer to 2021.

TIER 1: Final Four

Gonzaga: The Zags are the favorite to win the national title. That’s the statement. That’s it. Gonzaga vs. the field.

Baylor: The Bears need to find a way to schedule a rematch with the Zags to prep for a possible Final Four showdown.

Villanova: The Wildcats continue to prove they are the class of the Big East.

Kansas: The Jayhawks' dismantling of West Virginia elevates them into Final Four status.

TIER 2: Elite Eight

Wisconsin: The Badgers have been playing the most consistent of any team in the Big Ten. But they will be put to the test at Michigan State on Christmas.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes didn’t shoot well against Gonzaga. They did against Purdue and it’s clear they are still one of the best offenses in the country.

Texas: Greg Brown is in rhythm for the Longhorns now, which spells trouble for the rest of the Big 12.

Tennessee: The Vols were the pick to possibly win the SEC. They have shown no reason they can’t deliver on that expectation.

TIER 3: Sweet 16

Illinois: The Illini need to be a bit more consistent. They will be soon and are still a threat to win the Big Ten.

Michigan State: The loss to Northwestern is no longer a bad loss. The Spartans just didn’t play well on one night. They are still elite.

Houston: The Cougars will know where they stand after playing UCF — arguably the toughest challenger right now in the American.

Creighton: The Bluejays continue to play late-possession games and are a few possessions away from being clearly in tier 2.

TIER 4: Trending up

Northwestern: The Wildcats are 2-0 in the Big Ten. That’s right, 2-0 after beating Michigan State and winning at Indiana.

UCF: Winning at Florida State was no fluke. This team is legit.

Boise State: The Broncos own a win over BYU and blasted New Mexico to start the Mountain West 2-0. They are the top challenger to San Diego State.

BYU: The Cougars' win over the Aztecs puts BYU on the at-large line and maybe the only team standing in the way of a perfect Gonzaga season.

PREDICTIONS



No. 9 Wisconsin at No. 12 Michigan State

Friday, 12:30 p.m. ET, FOX

The Spartans can’t afford to get in a 0-2 hole in the Big Ten. This should have a late February, early March feel on Christmas Day. I’m going with Michigan State to hold serve.

Pick: Michigan State

Kentucky at Louisville

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Wildcats seem to be in team turmoil. The Cardinals aren’t healthy. Somehow, someway John Calipari will get this crew straightened out.

Pick: Kentucky

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Virginia (in Fort Worth, Texas)

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET, CBS

The Zags get another style thrown at them in a game created two weeks ago. Virginia has to make 3s to win. Iowa didn’t against the Zags. I don’t see the Cavs being any different.

Pick: Gonzaga

No. 6 Houston at UCF

Saturday, 12 p.m. ET, ABC

Suddenly, this is the biggest game of the American season and it’s not even January 1 yet. The Knights can send a strong message to the league that they are contenders. I say they get it done. Upset special!

Pick: UCF

No. 23 Ohio State at Northwestern

Saturday, 2 p.m. ET

Who had this as a Big Ten showdown? No one. The Wildcats can go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. Book it.

Pick: Northwestern

