College Basketball
Michigan Basketball Coach Dusty May Has 'Already' Agreed to New Contract
College Basketball

Michigan Basketball Coach Dusty May Has 'Already' Agreed to New Contract

Updated Apr. 11, 2026 3:22 p.m. ET

Dusty May isn't going anywhere.

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel shared that the school has "already reached an agreement" with its head men's basketball coach on a new contract in the wake of winning the 2026 national championship title.

"He will be the leader of this basketball team for many years to come," Manuel said about May on Saturday.

The Wolverines finished this season at 37-3 overall and 19-1 in regular-season Big Ten play, good for first in the conference. Michigan's championship triumph was its first since the 1988-89 men's college basketball season.

Over May's two seasons at the helm of Michigan, the Wolverines are a combined 64-13 overall, 33-7 in Big Ten play and reached the NCAA Tournament in both seasons; last year, Michigan reached the Sweet 16.

May was considered a candidate for North Carolina's head-coaching vacancy before informing Michigan that he wasn't pursuing other college positions; UNC ultimately hired former Denver Nuggets head coach Mike Malone.

Prior to taking over at Michigan, May was the head coach of Florida Atlantic for six seasons, a stint that featured a 126-69 combined record, reaching the Final Four in 2023 and making the NCAA Tournament in both 2023 and 2024.

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