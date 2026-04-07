Everything Happening in the Big Ten Last Time Michigan Won NCAA Men's Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines are atop the men's college basketball world for the first time in 37 years.

By winning the 2026 NCAA Men's Tournament on Monday night, Michigan claimed its first national title since 1989 — and a whole lot was different in the sport back then.

With that in mind, here's everything that was happening in the Big Ten Conference in 1989 – including with present-day Big Ten teams that weren't in the conference in the 1988-89 season.