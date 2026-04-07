College Basketball
College Basketball
Everything Happening in the Big Ten Last Time Michigan Won NCAA Men's Tournament
Updated Apr. 7, 2026 2:36 p.m. ET
The Michigan Wolverines are atop the men's college basketball world for the first time in 37 years.
By winning the 2026 NCAA Men's Tournament on Monday night, Michigan claimed its first national title since 1989 — and a whole lot was different in the sport back then.
With that in mind, here's everything that was happening in the Big Ten Conference in 1989 – including with present-day Big Ten teams that weren't in the conference in the 1988-89 season.
- There were 10 teams in the Big Ten: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue and Wisconsin. Imagine that!
- Five teams from the Big Ten made the 1989 NCAA Men's Tournament (Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota), with Michigan and Illinois reaching the Final Four.
- On that note, Michigan beat Illinois in the Final Four, 83-81, before going on to defeat the Seton Hall Pirates in the National Championship. The Wolverines were led by Glen Rice, who averaged a Big Ten-high 25.6 points per game and went on to be a two-time All-NBA honoree, while Rumeal Robinson led the conference with 6.3 assists per game.
- Six players on Michigan's 1988-89 roster appeared in an NBA game – Rice, Robinson, Loy Vaught, Terry Mills, Sean Higgins and Demetrius Calip – with Rice, Vaught and Mills playing double-digit seasons in the pros.
- Illinois won a then-program-record 31 games and earned a No. 1 seed for the first time in program history on its road to the Final Four.
- Indiana was in the thick of the Bob Knight era, having won the national title two years earlier in 1987 and making the NCAA Tournament for the then-ninth time in 10 years in 1989.
- Tom Izzo was in his sixth season as an assistant coach at Michigan State under head coach Jud Heathcote; the Spartans missed the tournament for a third consecutive season in 1989.
- After being a top-six seed in the NCAA Tournament in six consecutive seasons, Purdue failed to win 20 games and make the tournament while posting a 15-16 record.
- In what was its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament in seven years, Minnesota reached the Sweet 16.
- While Roy Marble Jr., B.J. Armstrong Jr. and Ed Horton formed one of college basketball's elite scoring trios, Iowa was eliminated in the second round of the tournament.
- After missing the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years, the 1988-89 season would be Gary Williams' last as Ohio State's head coach.
- Wisconsin was in Year 7 with Steve Yoder as head coach and hadn't made the NCAA Tournament in 42 years (1946-47 season). At the same time, the Badgers' 18-12 record marked their first winning season in nine years.
- Northwestern recorded its fifth consecutive losing season (9-19), and was yet to even appear in the NCAA Tournament.
- The Penn State Nittany Lions were in the Atlantic 10 Conference and would later join the Big Ten for the 1992-93 season, which came after being an independent in the 1991-92 campaign.
- The Rutgers Scarlet Knights were also in the Atlantic 10, while making the March dance in their first season under head coach Bob Wenzel in 1989.
- The Nebraska Cornhuskers, who were in what was then known as the Big 8 and is now the Big 12, posted a 17-16 season.
- After missing the tournament in 1988, the Pac-10's UCLA Bruins got back into the dance in what was their first season under head coach Jim Harrick, and what would be the first of 14 consecutive tournament campaigns, highlighted by winning the 1995 National Championship.
- The Oregon Ducks were in a rut, with the 1988-89 season being their 28th straight season missing the tournament.
- The 1988-89 campaign was the fourth consecutive losing season for the USC Trojans.
- Sticking with the somber notes, the 1988-89 season would be Andy Russo's last year coaching the Washington Huskies, who posted back-to-back losing seasons, and Bob Wade's last season coaching the ACC's Maryland Terrapins, who failed to record double-digit wins for the second time in three years.
- Oh, and there was no NIL.
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