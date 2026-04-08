Best NCAA Transfer Portal Fits for BYU G Robert Wright III

Robert Wright III could be one of the best downhill guards in college basketball

Wright averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game as a sophomore at BYU. Following the season, he entered the transfer portal, making it a second consecutive offseason in which Wright will choose a new team, as he started his college career at Baylor. Wright is a quick and physical guard that can use both those traits to get in the lane and create for himself and his teammates.

Here are the three best fits for Wright, who has two years of NCAA eligibility remaining.

Robert Wright III will seek his third program in as many years after playing his freshman season at Baylor and sophomore year with BYU. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Arizona

The Wildcats fell in the Final Four, and will lose guards Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries, to graduation and to the NBA Draft, respectively. Wright would fill a position of need for Arizona. He'd provide a smooth transition from the departure of Bradley, as he's a similar player in the way that his goal is to attack the lane on every possession and put pressure on the defense. Systematically, the Wildcats are a great fit. In some cases, it would be odd to see a player transfer from one rival to another, but Wright has already played for two Big 12 teams, so why not make it a third?

Duke

The Blue Devils' season came to an end in the Elite Eight against UConn because they collapsed with sloppy plays and turnovers. It's the second straight season in which this has been their downfall, and many argue it's a result of coach Jon Scheyer's strategy to build around freshmen and put the ball in their hands. While there's a chance guards Caleb Foster and Cayden Boozer return, adding Wright — a junior and veteran ball-handler — could help prevent that narrative from ending Duke's season in 2027.

Duke doesn't often dip into the transfer pool, but it might course correct to avoid another devastating season-ending loss. And while Cameron Boozer is a forward, not a guard, points are points – the likely lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft scored 22.5 per game in 2025-2026, and the Blue Devils will have to replace those.

Kentucky

The Wildcats lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and have now failed to advance past the Sweet 16 since 2019. That is unacceptable for one of the sport's most historic programs. Wright would be revered if he helped to change that, and he's capable of doing so. It's widely publicized how much Kentucky spent on its roster last season, the results that spending got them are widely criticized. Following that disappointing season, just about every high-minute player on the Wildcats either entered the transfer portal or declared for the draft, so Kentucky has to rebuild again.

They have the money to do it, and getting a solid point guard would be a good place to start. The Wildcats will have no problem affording players, so to land Wright, he'll have to trust in coach Mark Pope and his staff's ability to bounce back and reverse this trend.