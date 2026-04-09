Best NCAA Transfer Portal Fits for Wake Forest G Juke Harris

Can Juke Harris' scoring prowess translate to success in his junior season?

After two years at Wake Forest, in which the Deamon Deacons missed the NCAA Tournament both times, Harris entered the transfer portal. He averaged 21.4 points per game as a sophomore, mastering the mid-range as he shot 55.5% from inside the arc. But Harris' numbers didn't lead to team-wide success.

Harris will have two years of eligibility to turn that around, while also entering his name into NBA Draft consideration.

Juke Harris averaged 21.4 points per game during his sophomore season at Wake Forest. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan

The defending national champions already patched a hole in their frontcourt, adding Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella on Thursday. The Wolverines could dip back into the portal to fill the holes left with guard Nimari Burnett and Yaxel Lendeborg graduating. Harris' game is more similar to Lendeborg as he's a 6-foot-7 wing who thrives inside the arc. He doesn't have the size Lendeborg had, but has proven he can score in similar areas. Michigan isn't as desperate for a wing as it was for a player like Estrella, as the Wolverines could rely on returners Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney as well as freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. for backcourt production, but Harris would be a nice luxury to have if those guys can't entirely step up.

For his individual future, Michigan is a great fit for Harris as it proved it could increase the NBA stock of an inside-scoring wing like Lendeborg. Harris has entered his name into the draft, but a destination like Michigan could help improve his standing in one season.

North Carolina

The Tar Heels fired coach Hubert Davis following the season, replacing him with former Denver Nuggets' coach and NBA champion Michael Malone. Malone has no experience with the NCAA transfer portal, but will likely get some quick, as UNC will need to make a bevy of moves as it lost its top three players — Henri Veesaar, Caleb Wilson and Seth Trimble — to graduation or the NBA Draft, and saw a handful of other key contributors enter the transfer portal, including guards Derek Dixon and Kyan Evans.

Thus, Harris could remain in North Carolina – where he's from – and be the foundational piece for Malone to build around. The offense would likely be in his hands in a program with a history of winning, and a desire to get back to a destination that Harris, too, has yet to reach.

Kentucky

After bringing in a slew of transfers didn't yield an overly successful season, the Wildcats will return to the drawing board and aim to do the same this offseason. With the graduation of guard Otega Oweh, and the transfers of Denzel Aberdeen and Collin Chandler, offensive creation from the guard position is a key need for Kentucky. Harris would provide that. The Wildcats could get him and pair him with a more perimeter-based guard. Similar to UNC, Harris would be the foundational piece for Kentucky to build its roster around, but 3-point shooting was an issue for the Wildcats last season; if they go this direction, they'll have to find better shooting options to play alongside Harris.