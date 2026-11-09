College Basketball
Men's CBK AP Top 25: UCLA Enters Top 10, SEC Dominates
College Basketball

Men's CBK AP Top 25: UCLA Enters Top 10, SEC Dominates

Updated Nov. 9, 2026 2:06 p.m. ET

UCLA climbed into the top 10 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll of the season on Monday while Florida remained No. 1 and the top four were unchanged.

The Gators, who began the season with wins over then-No. 14 Miami and Jacksonville, earned six more first place-votes and had 53 of the 60 from a national media panel. Duke earned the other seven first-place votes, Illinois held down No. 3 in the poll, and UConn was fourth after winning an NCAA championship game rematch with then-No. 16 Michigan on Friday night.

Next up for the Gators is a rivalry game against Florida State.

"I talked to the guys about Tuesday night. We're going into enemy territory as the No. 1 team in America," Florida coach Todd Golden said. "We're going to get their best shot, and they're going to be well-prepared, and we have to bring our best effort."

Michigan State rounded out the top five Monday, taking the place of Arizona, which lost its opener to the Bruins a week ago.

Tom Izzo's Spartans have moved into the top five. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The former Pac-12 rivals met in Las Vegas, where the Bruins' Trent Perry scored 21 points to help them overcome a career-best 38 from the Wildcats' Ivan Kharchenkov. Arizona got within a point with 3:11 left before the Bruins held on for the 84-75 win.

It sent UCLA from No. 22 in the preseason poll to No. 9, its highest ranking since the final poll of the 2022-23 season.

"Huge," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said of the win. "They’re going to win a lot of games, man. I don’t know exactly how many (wins) they’ve averaged over the last three years, but I’d guess it’s close to 30. So when you get a win over a team like that, it’s massive."

Virginia moved up three spots to sixth after a trio of wins last week, including a victory over then-No. 12 Arkansas. Texas and Houston were next, then UCLA and Louisville, which moved up one spot to round out the top 10.

Tennessee fell three spots to No. 11 after beating Wofford in its only game last week. Arizona dropped seven spots to No. 12.

"It’s not about how we start the season. It's about how we end the season," Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd said. "Obviously, it hurts when we’re losing. Just remember that feeling. We’ll have a tough stretch in another game, and we’ll need to dig deeper."

College BasketballThe Rest Of The Rankings

Memphis was the top points getter outside the top 25, with 97, followed by Saint Louis with 67 and Iowa State — which fell out of the poll after a preseason ranking of No. 18 — with 57. North Carolina received 20 points, Iowa 15, Baylor 14, TCU 13 and Marquette 10. Indiana (7), Nevada (5), Texas A&M (5), High Point (3), Santa Clara (2), East Texas A&M (1), Creighton (1) and Utah State (1) rounded out the rest of the recipients.

Kentucky, which plays the Jayhawks on Tuesday night, are one week shy of becoming the first school in the nearly 78-year history of the AP poll to be ranked for 1,000 weeks.

Here is the full top 25:

Nebraska Cornhuskers

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: Unranked 

Kentucky Wildcats

24. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 23 

BYU Cougars

23. BYU Cougars

Record: 2-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 25 

Vanderbilt Commodores

22. Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 24 

USC Trojans

21. USC Trojans

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 21

Michigan Wolverines

20. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 1-1, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 16 

Arkansas Razorbacks

19. Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 1-1, SEC

Previous ranking: 12 

Alabama Crimson Tide

18. Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 20 

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

17. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Record: 1-1, ACC

Previous ranking: 14 

Texas Tech Red Raiders

16. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 2-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 19 

Kansas Jayhawks

15. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 2-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 17 

Gonzaga Bulldogs

14. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 2-0, Pac-12

Previous ranking: 15 

St John's Red Storm

13. St John's Red Storm

Record: 2-0, Big East

Previous ranking: 13

Arizona Wildcats

12. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 1-1, Big 12

Previous ranking: 5 

Tennessee Volunteers

11. Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 1-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 8 

Louisville Cardinals

10. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 11 

UCLA Bruins

9. UCLA Bruins

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 22 

Houston Cougars

8. Houston Cougars

Record: 2-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 10 

Texas Longhorns

7. Texas Longhorns

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 7

Virginia Cavaliers

6. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 3-0, ACC

Previous ranking: 9 

Michigan State Spartans

5. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 6 

Connecticut Huskies

4. Connecticut Huskies

Record: 2-0, Big East

Previous ranking: 4

Illinois Fighting Illini

3. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 3

Duke Blue Devils

2. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 2-0, ACC

Previous ranking: 2

Florida Gators

1. Florida Gators

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 1

College BasketballIn And Out And On The Bubble

The Huskers, who opened their season with wins over Le Moyne and Providence, jumped into the poll thanks in part to Iowa State's loss to Memphis. The Cyclones fell from No. 18 out of the poll, and were third among the others receiving votes.

Memphis was the first team outside of the Top 25, followed by Saint Louis, which had an impressive win over Missouri last week.

College BasketballConference Watch

The Southeastern Conference not only had the No. 1 team in Florida but seven of the Top 25. The Big Ten was next with three of the top 10 and six in the poll. The Big 12 had five ranked teams, the ACC had four, the Big East had two and Gonzaga gave the new-look Pac-12 one team in the Top 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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