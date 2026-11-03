2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?

Winning your regular-season conference title is the first important, collective win of the season.

Let's check out the odds for the regular-season conference winners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 4.

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ACC Regular-Season Winner Odds

Duke: -136

Louisville: +425

Virginia: +590

Miami: +770

Virginia Tech: +2600

Clemson: +3000

North Carolina: +3500

NC State: +5800

The Duke Blue Devils are the preseason favorites to win the ACC (Lance King/Getty Images).

What To Know: Duke opens as the heavy favorite to win the ACC regular-season title. The Blue Devils boast an experienced roster led by key returners Patrick Ngongba II and Dame Sarr, as well as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Meanwhile, coming off a 15-win conference campaign under head coach Ryan Odom last season, Virginia is No. 9 in the country to begin the season and return Thijs De Ridder, who averaged over 15 points and six rebounds as a freshman. Louisville is also No. 11 in the country and has the second-best odds to win the ACC. The Cardinals have aggressively retooled their roster via the transfer portal, including bringing in Flory Bidunga, who averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last year with Kansas. Could an improved Virginia or Louisville team, or even a new-look North Carolina squad under former NBA championship-winning coach Mike Malone, pose a threat to the Blue Devils? Duke got 45 of 48 first-place votes in the ACC media poll before the season.

Big 12 Regular-Season Winner Odds

Arizona: +215

Kansas: +350

Houston: +350

Iowa State: +550

Texas Tech: +840

BYU: +2600

Cincinnati: +2900

Baylor: +3100

The Arizona Wildcats are the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images).

What To Know: The Big 12 features six teams in the initial AP Top 25 rankings to begin the season. Arizona leads that pack at No. 5 in the country but has already lost its first game to UCLA. Coming off a conference title and a Final Four run last season, Motiejus Krivas returns alongside five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt. Kansas is second on the oddsboard and brings in five-star freshman Tyran Stokes, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft next summer. Since 2000, the Jayhawks have won 19 regular-season Big 12 titles. Houston is also tied for second on the oddsboard, with Kelvin Sampson’s latest loaded roster built around suffocating defense and relentless rebounding like always. The Cougars have won the Big 12 regular-season title in two of the last three seasons.

Big East Regular-Season Winner Odds

UConn: +138

St. Johns: +270

Marquette: +640

Villanova: +690

Creighton: +1250

Providence: +1800

Xavier: +3500

DePaul: +5100

The UConn Huskies are the preseason Big East favorites (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images).

What To Know: UConn opened as the slight favorite over St. John’s heading into the season. Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins, two key players on last year’s Final Four squad, return for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. But they will have to fend off Rick Pitino and St. John’s, which is seeking a historic third straight Big East title. The Red Storm will feature transfer Tounde Yessoufou, who averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals per game at Baylor last season. St. John’s won two of the teams’ three meetings last season, including a blowout in the Big East title game. The odds suggest a two-horse race yet again.

Big Ten Regular-Season Winner Odds

Illinois: +144

Michigan State: +465

Nebraska: +730

Michigan: +870

UCLA: +1150

Ohio State: +1300

Purdue: +1475

USC: +2600

The Illinois Fighting Illini are the preseason Big Ten favorites (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images).

What To Know: Despite going 37-3 and winning the regular-season title, conference tournament and national championship, Michigan lost head coach Dusty May and now sits fourth on the oddsboard behind Illinois, Michigan State and Nebraska to begin the season. Illinois is the favorite at +144 and returns both Andrej Stojakovic and David Mirkovic, two key players from last year’s Final Four team. Brad Underwood’s group finished in the top 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom but will have to replace Keaton Wagler this year. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo and Michigan State bring back preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and Wooden Award favorite Jeremy Fears Jr., along with Coen Carr.

SEC Regular-Season Winner Odds

Florida: +112

Alabama: +630

Texas: +850

Tennessee: +930

Arkansas: +1250

Vanderbilt: +1475

Kentucky: +1950

Auburn: +2500

The Florida Gators are the SEC preseason favorites (Mike Stobe/Getty Images).

What To Know: Seven preseason AP Top 25 teams headline a loaded SEC conference this year. Florida is the heavy favorite at +112 and is currently the No. 1 team in the country. The Gators return 81.8% of their scoring from last year, including core stars Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu, who led Florida to a regular-season SEC title a season ago. Behind them, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are all expected to be extremely competitive. Texas adds No. 1 recruit Marcus Spears Jr. after a Sweet 16 run, while Arkansas turns to five-star Jordan Smith to replace Darius Acuff Jr. Tennessee adds Juke Harris, who scored 28-plus points seven times last season, and Alabama has finished top four in adjusted offensive efficiency every year since 2023. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt returns Tyler Tanner, who averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 assists and could be one of the country’s best players this season.