2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?
Winning your regular-season conference title is the first important, collective win of the season.
Let's check out the odds for the regular-season conference winners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 4.
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Duke: -136
Louisville: +425
Virginia: +590
Miami: +770
Virginia Tech: +2600
Clemson: +3000
North Carolina: +3500
NC State: +5800
The Duke Blue Devils are the preseason favorites to win the ACC (Lance King/Getty Images).
What To Know: Duke opens as the heavy favorite to win the ACC regular-season title. The Blue Devils boast an experienced roster led by key returners Patrick Ngongba II and Dame Sarr, as well as Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell. Meanwhile, coming off a 15-win conference campaign under head coach Ryan Odom last season, Virginia is No. 9 in the country to begin the season and return Thijs De Ridder, who averaged over 15 points and six rebounds as a freshman. Louisville is also No. 11 in the country and has the second-best odds to win the ACC. The Cardinals have aggressively retooled their roster via the transfer portal, including bringing in Flory Bidunga, who averaged 13.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game last year with Kansas. Could an improved Virginia or Louisville team, or even a new-look North Carolina squad under former NBA championship-winning coach Mike Malone, pose a threat to the Blue Devils? Duke got 45 of 48 first-place votes in the ACC media poll before the season.
Arizona: +215
Kansas: +350
Houston: +350
Iowa State: +550
Texas Tech: +840
BYU: +2600
Cincinnati: +2900
Baylor: +3100
The Arizona Wildcats are the preseason favorites to win the Big 12 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images).
What To Know: The Big 12 features six teams in the initial AP Top 25 rankings to begin the season. Arizona leads that pack at No. 5 in the country but has already lost its first game to UCLA. Coming off a conference title and a Final Four run last season, Motiejus Krivas returns alongside five-star freshman guard Caleb Holt. Kansas is second on the oddsboard and brings in five-star freshman Tyran Stokes, who is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft next summer. Since 2000, the Jayhawks have won 19 regular-season Big 12 titles. Houston is also tied for second on the oddsboard, with Kelvin Sampson’s latest loaded roster built around suffocating defense and relentless rebounding like always. The Cougars have won the Big 12 regular-season title in two of the last three seasons.
UConn: +138
St. Johns: +270
Marquette: +640
Villanova: +690
Creighton: +1250
Providence: +1800
Xavier: +3500
DePaul: +5100
The UConn Huskies are the preseason Big East favorites (Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images).
What To Know: UConn opened as the slight favorite over St. John’s heading into the season. Silas Demary Jr. and Braylon Mullins, two key players on last year’s Final Four squad, return for Dan Hurley and the Huskies. But they will have to fend off Rick Pitino and St. John’s, which is seeking a historic third straight Big East title. The Red Storm will feature transfer Tounde Yessoufou, who averaged 17.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and two steals per game at Baylor last season. St. John’s won two of the teams’ three meetings last season, including a blowout in the Big East title game. The odds suggest a two-horse race yet again.
Illinois: +144
Michigan State: +465
Nebraska: +730
Michigan: +870
UCLA: +1150
Ohio State: +1300
Purdue: +1475
USC: +2600
The Illinois Fighting Illini are the preseason Big Ten favorites (Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images).
What To Know: Despite going 37-3 and winning the regular-season title, conference tournament and national championship, Michigan lost head coach Dusty May and now sits fourth on the oddsboard behind Illinois, Michigan State and Nebraska to begin the season. Illinois is the favorite at +144 and returns both Andrej Stojakovic and David Mirkovic, two key players from last year’s Final Four team. Brad Underwood’s group finished in the top 15 in adjusted offensive efficiency on KenPom but will have to replace Keaton Wagler this year. Meanwhile, Tom Izzo and Michigan State bring back preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and Wooden Award favorite Jeremy Fears Jr., along with Coen Carr.
Florida: +112
Alabama: +630
Texas: +850
Tennessee: +930
Arkansas: +1250
Vanderbilt: +1475
Kentucky: +1950
Auburn: +2500
The Florida Gators are the SEC preseason favorites (Mike Stobe/Getty Images).
What To Know: Seven preseason AP Top 25 teams headline a loaded SEC conference this year. Florida is the heavy favorite at +112 and is currently the No. 1 team in the country. The Gators return 81.8% of their scoring from last year, including core stars Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Rueben Chinyelu, who led Florida to a regular-season SEC title a season ago. Behind them, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas and Vanderbilt are all expected to be extremely competitive. Texas adds No. 1 recruit Marcus Spears Jr. after a Sweet 16 run, while Arkansas turns to five-star Jordan Smith to replace Darius Acuff Jr. Tennessee adds Juke Harris, who scored 28-plus points seven times last season, and Alabama has finished top four in adjusted offensive efficiency every year since 2023. Meanwhile, Vanderbilt returns Tyler Tanner, who averaged 19.5 points and 5.1 assists and could be one of the country’s best players this season.
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