2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?

Making it to the Final Four is not equivalent to winning a national title, but still, it's a pretty big deal.

Let's check out the odds for who will be the last four men's teams standing at the end of the season, as of Nov. 3 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

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2026-27 Final Four Odds

Duke: +134

Florida: +164

UConn: +300

Illinois: +310

Michigan St.: +450

Texas: +475

Louisville: +520

Arizona: +550

St. Johns: +590

Texas Tech: +640

Arkansas: +650

Tennessee: +700

Kansas: +750

Houston: +750

Gonzaga: +800

Virginia: +820

Kentucky: +850

Miami: +900

LSU: +1000

UCLA: +1050

USC: +1100

Michigan: +1200

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

Familiar Faces: One of the top three names on the oddsboard has made it to the Final Four in each of the past five years. UConn (2022-23, 2023-24) has made it three of the last five years, winning the title twice. Florida has made it once, but won the title that season (2024-25), and Duke has made it twice, failing to win it all on either occasion. Florida opens the year with the shortest odds to make it to the national semifinals. It will return three now-senior standouts in Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Ruben Chinyelu.

Last Year's Four: The Final Four consisted of Michigan (champions), UConn, Arizona and Illinois. UConn is third on the board, Illinois is fourth and Arizona is seventh, but the defending champs are all the way down at +1000, which is 20th. The Wolverines not only lost their coach Dusty May to the NBA, they also lost star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who was a first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year just a year ago. Returning is reigning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau.