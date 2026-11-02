2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?
Making it to the Final Four is not equivalent to winning a national title, but still, it's a pretty big deal.
Let's check out the odds for who will be the last four men's teams standing at the end of the season, as of Nov. 3 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
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Duke: +134
Florida: +164
UConn: +300
Illinois: +310
Michigan St.: +450
Texas: +475
Louisville: +520
Arizona: +550
St. Johns: +590
Texas Tech: +640
Arkansas: +650
Tennessee: +700
Kansas: +750
Houston: +750
Gonzaga: +800
Virginia: +820
Kentucky: +850
Miami: +900
LSU: +1000
UCLA: +1050
USC: +1100
Michigan: +1200
Here's what to know about this oddsboard:
Familiar Faces: One of the top three names on the oddsboard has made it to the Final Four in each of the past five years. UConn (2022-23, 2023-24) has made it three of the last five years, winning the title twice. Florida has made it once, but won the title that season (2024-25), and Duke has made it twice, failing to win it all on either occasion. Florida opens the year with the shortest odds to make it to the national semifinals. It will return three now-senior standouts in Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon and Ruben Chinyelu.
Last Year's Four: The Final Four consisted of Michigan (champions), UConn, Arizona and Illinois. UConn is third on the board, Illinois is fourth and Arizona is seventh, but the defending champs are all the way down at +1000, which is 20th. The Wolverines not only lost their coach Dusty May to the NBA, they also lost star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who was a first-team All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year just a year ago. Returning is reigning NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player Elliot Cadeau.
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