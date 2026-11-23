Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 24.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: Women's CBK

Spread: South Carolina -5.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -218, UConn +180

O/U: 140.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: This Final Four rematch tips off at the Basketball Hall of Fame Women's Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. South Carolina (6-0) won last April's national semifinal 62-48, a game better remembered for the late confrontation between Geno Auriemma and Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks are 3-0 against ranked teams this season, including an 84-39 rout of North Carolina, and beat Providence 72-43 on Saturday. They score 87.8 points per game, out-rebound opponents by 14.2 and outscore them by 25 in the paint. Joyce Edwards averages 18 points on 60% shooting, Tessa Johnson 15.7 points and 2.3 3s per game, and Agot Makeer 13 points. Chloe Kitts and Ashlyn Watkins are both back from ACL tears that cost them the 2025-26 season. UConn (4-2) has already lost to No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Louisville, both by double digits. The Huskies bounced back with an 83-43 win over Seton Hall. Sarah Strong leads them with 21.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game, and UConn shoots 41.4% from 3. UConn leads the all-time series 11-6, but South Carolina has won six of the last nine meetings. Staley is 107-31 on neutral courts.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: Texas Tech -2.5

Moneyline: TTU -155, Louisville +130

O/U: 153.5

Injury Info: Louisville – Seth Trimble (undisclosed - expected to play)

What To Know: Texas Tech (5-0) enters at No. 5, the highest ranking in program history, and plays outside Lubbock for the first time this season. The Red Raiders' best win came 84-78 over then-No. 3 Illinois, and they routed LSU New Orleans 86-41 last time out. Cruz Davis leads them with 16.4 points, five assists and a Big 12-best 3.2 steals per game, and he's shooting 55.1%. Damarion Dennis adds 13.6 points, and Jamichael Stillwell averages 11.7 points and 12 rebounds. Louisville (3-1) beat Stetson 83-69 on Thursday. It is still recovering from a 98-78 loss at Memphis on Nov. 15 after jumping out to an 18-point lead. Flory Bidunga averages 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds, and seven Cardinals average 10 or more points. Rebounding should decide this one: Louisville is tied for eighth nationally at +15 per game, compared with +13 (19th) for Texas Tech, and the Cardinals also have a big size edge. Louisville's weakness is shooting. It takes 32.5 3s per game but makes just 27.7% (326th nationally), and it shoots 60.6% at the free-throw line.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: Alabama -1.5

Moneyline: Alabama -125, Baylor +105

O/U: 174.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: Alabama (5-0) is unbeaten, but Nate Oats isn't satisfied with his team's defense or rebounding. The Crimson Tide's defensive rebounding rate of 64.7% ranks in the bottom fifth of Division I. "We're not going to be the 50th-ranked defense in the country," Oats said. Alabama's depth showed in a 109-91 win over Kennesaw State on Nov. 17, when the bench outscored the starters 57-52. Aden Holloway leads the Tide with 16.3 points per game, and Amari Allen averages 16.2 points and six assists. Baylor (4-1) hasn't been ranked in nearly two years and is looking for a signature win after a 75-72 loss to then-No. 7 Texas. Brett Decker Jr. averages 17.4 points and scored a career-high 35 against Jackson State, making 10 3s to tie the school record. Kayden Mingo adds 15 points and four assists, Dylan Mingo 12.8 points and Isaac Williams IV 10.8 points and five assists.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: St. John's -10.5

Moneyline: St. John's -600, Oregon +440

O/U: 154.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: St. John's (5-0) has won every game by at least 15 points and is averaging 94 points per game, the second-best five-game start in program history. That includes 119 against Siena, the most in a game under Rick Pitino. Pitino has been tempering expectations anyway: "We've played an easy schedule," he said, and he graded his team's execution a "C." Keyshawn Hall (18.8 points), Tounde Yessoufou (17) and Ian Jackson (16.2) all rank among the Big East's top eight scorers, and Quinn Ellis averages 8.6 assists and 3.4 steals. The Red Storm force 10 steals per game and rank 11th in Barttorvik's adjusted defense. Oregon (3-1) is coming off an 82-71 loss to Oregon State in Portland, where it blew a seven-point second-half lead and Legend Smiley hit seven 3s. The Ducks are still shooting 56% from the field and 43% from 3, with 24.3 assists per game, under interim coach Tony Stubblefield. Malique Ewin averages 11.8 points and 11.8 rebounds but shot 4-of-15 against Oregon State, and Fred Payne leads the team at 12.5 points per game.

League: NBA

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Moneyline: Celtics -453, Wizards +351

O/U: 217.5

Injury Info: Celtics – Mitchell Robinson (illness - out); Wizards – Justin Champagnie (foot - out)

What To Know: This is an NBA Cup East Group C game. The Celtics (11-6) started 11-2 but have lost four straight, their worst skid since 2021. Two of those losses came by a single point, at Sacramento and Golden State. Boston scored just 12 fourth-quarter points and shot 14-of-47 from 3 in Sunday's 88-87 loss to the Warriors, and Jayson Tatum missed a potential game-winner. Tatum still averages 26.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists, and Paul George adds 19.9 points on 41% from 3. Boston has the league's best defense at 102.1 points allowed per game. The Wizards (7-11) lost eight straight before winning three in a row, most recently 116-96 over Orlando on Sunday, when they made 22-of-39 from 3. Anthony Davis leads Washington with 25.1 points and 9.9 rebounds. Kyshawn George adds 17.8 points, Trae Young 17.1 points and 8.8 assists, and rookie AJ Dybantsa 16.5 points. Boston has won seven straight in the series. The line has jumped from Boston -5.5 at open to -10.5, and the total has dropped from 230.5 to 217.5. Boston is 8-9 against the spread this season, while Washington is 9-9, and only five times this season has a Celtics game gone Over.

League: NBA

Spread: Nuggets -7.5

Moneyline: Nuggets -310, Mavericks +251

O/U: 233.5

Injury Info: Mavericks – Dereck Lively II (foot - out), P.J. Washington (illness - questionable); Nuggets – Julian Strawther (knee - out)

What To Know: The winner of this NBA Cup game takes first place in West Group A, since both teams are 2-0 in group play. Both are also on three-game winning streaks. The Nuggets (10-5) outlasted Chicago 151-145 in overtime on Sunday behind 37 points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists from Nikola Jokić. Jamal Murray averages 26.2 points and 5.9 assists and is shooting 47.2% from 3. Denver is just 7-8 ATS and 1-4 ATS as a home favorite, though it has covered six straight home games overall. The Mavericks (10-7) won 116-114 at Utah on Sunday, with Cooper Flagg scoring 28. Dallas is 10-4 with Kyrie Irving in the lineup and 0-3 without him. The Mavericks are 5-4 ATS as underdogs and have covered as the underdog in their last four meetings with Denver. They're playing their third game in five nights. The Over has hit in each of the last four meetings, with the winning team scoring 131+ in three of them. Dallas is also 5-3 to the Over on the road.