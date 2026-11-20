An NC State guard dominated in a tournament semifinal. Oregon might have that extra gear it was missing last season. Maine lost its three highest-usage players, but it hasn't mattered one bit.

Here's what you need to know from Thursday's slate of college basketball:

Top Performance: Paul McNeil

Paul McNeil is a 6-foot-6 junior guard for NC State, and on Thursday he had one of the best games of his collegiate career. McNeil scored 33 points with eight assists, five rebounds, two steals, a block and just one turnover and foul each against undefeated Murray State, resulting in a 93-83 victory for the Wolfpack.

On top of that, McNeil’s nine 3-pointers are the most by a player in Baha Mar Hoops Thanksgiving tournament play, as well as the second-most he’s ever managed in any game; last December, in McNeil’s career-best effort, he sank 11 3s and scored 47 points.

NC State and Seton Hall will now face off in the Baha Mar Hoops championship game — another big showing from McNeil might be just what the Wolfpack needs to down the Pirates, too.

1 Name To Know: Katie Fiso

Oregon has been on a roll, winning its fourth game in a row on Thursday. Junior guard Katie Fiso powered the Ducks, scoring 27 points with eight assists, six rebounds and a steal against Fairfield. Oregon would win, 96-75, a strong win against a team that has appeared in three-straight NCAA Tournaments and four of the last five.

Fiso was a key contributor for the 2025-26 Ducks as well, but her game has taken a step forward through seven games this season. Fiso is averaging 22.1 points per game, up from 15.5, has added nearly 2.5 rebounds to her average and, despite taking nearly four more attempts per game, has seen her shooting percentage climb to 56%.

If Fiso is able to put up a star-level performance — which she’s done so far this year, as she leads Division I in Points Produced, points, field goals, and 2-pointers, and the Big Ten in defensive rebounds — then Oregon could very well have that extra gear it was missing last season.

Men's Scoring Leader: Rashad King

On Thursday, fifth-year guard and LSU transfer Rashad King had the second 30-point game of his career and his first for Northeastern. King’s 38 points were enough to lead Division I, but not enough for the Huskies, and they would lose to Butler 84-78 despite this.

King just didn’t get enough help. Two other starters reached double-digit scoring, with 13 and 10 points, but the bench added just nine points. Butler didn’t shoot as well from the line (66% against 88%), but scored six more points on free throws and sank three additional 3-pointers, too.

Women's Scoring Leader: Timea Gardiner

Timea Gardiner missed UCLA’s championship season owing to a knee injury, but she’s back with the Bruins now when the roster is in need of veteran support. Gardiner led all D-I women with 29 points on Thursday against Cal Poly, and made a program record nine 3-pointers on 75% shooting to get there.

Gardiner didn’t shoot from inside the arc all night but did sink both free throw attempts. On top of the points, she grabbed two rebounds, logged a dime and blocked one shot.

Gardiner wasn’t a starter in 2024-2025 and averaged 18.3 minutes per game with 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds. She’s started each of UCLA’s five games to this point, with career highs in field goal attempts, shooting percentage and 3-point percentage, bringing her to 14.2 points per game.

Get To Know A Mid-Major: Maine

Maine lost its three leading scorers to graduation, but the roster was going to see even more change than that implied. One of those departed players was forward Adrianna Smith, who led all Division I women in usage rate at 39% last season, was named a Becky Hammon award finalist for the top mid-major player and earned America East Conference Player of the Year honors.

She led the conference in scoring (22.8 points), rebounds (10.7) and assists (4.7) — the first men’s or women’s player in America East history to pull that off — and was just the second-ever women’s player in the NCAA to reach 700 points, 300 rebounds and 150 assists in a single season. (The other? UConn legend Maya Moore.) Adrianna Smith: she was pretty good at basketball, and the entire offense revolved around her.

With Smith gone — as well as guards Asta Blauenfeldt and Sarah Talon — Maine lost its three top scorers and leaders in minutes. The heavy Smith usage has been replaced with a more team-wide approach, and it’s paying off. After defeating VCU in overtime on Thursday, the Black Bears are now 4-1.

Led by junior guard Maddie Fitzpatrick — who redshirted as a freshman and played just nine minutes per game in 2025-2026 — Maine is thriving. Fitzpatrick is averaging 17.4 points per game while leading the America East in rebounds with 10.8, and has five assists per game on top of that.

Fitzpatrick didn’t come out of nowhere, either. She attended Cheverus High School in Portland, where she was twice named Maine Gatorade Player of the Year and led Cheverus to two state championships and a regional final appearance. Fitzpatrick averaged 23 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 4.9 steals per game her senior season, in which Cheverus not only won the title but was undefeated.

She’s joined by returning senior center Lizzy Gruber, who's averaging 11.8 points and 9.2 rebounds so far, as well as senior forward Kaliyah Sain — who scored a game-high 29 against VCU on Thursday — and sophomore guard Lala Woods. She’s managed 15 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game through five contests.

Maine’s lone loss so far? A 79-72 defeat against a legit-looking Oregon team. It’ll take time to know if the Black Bears are actually better than they were with one of the best mid-major players in the country, but it’s looking like that’s a possibility.

Before You Go: Houston Wins The Players Era 8

No. 8 Houston downed No. 11 Kansas in the Players Era 8 final, 92-83. The Jayhawks made a game of it in the second half by outscoring the Cougars 49-38, but it wasn’t enough to counteract the 20-point gap Kansas had to overcome.

The Cougars had one hell of a tournament, defeating Rutgers, No. 1 Florida and Kansas in three games in three days. With No. 2 Michigan State and No. 3 UConn also losing this week, Houston is sure to see a jump in the poll, and already has a couple of seriously impressive wins on its résumé well before Big 12 conference play begins.