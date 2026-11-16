UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball is coming back a year ahead of schedule.

The senior has been cleared for full-contact practice after offseason wrist surgery, the school announced Monday. Coach Dan Hurley said in a statement that Ball will spend the next few weeks ramping up before he returns to game action.

"We’re excited to bring him back into the fold this season," Hurley said.

It’s a reversal from April, when UConn announced that Ball would take a medical redshirt and not return until 2027-28. Hurley said the NCAA’s "5-in-5" eligibility rules weren’t in place when that decision was made. Between that change and what he called tremendous progress in Ball’s rehab, the program, Ball and his family decided to bring him back now.

Ball averaged 12.8 points per game last season and earned second-team All-Big East honors as the Huskies advanced to the national championship game. He has started all but one game over the last two seasons, averaging 13.6 points in that span. His 1,135 career points rank 45th on UConn’s all-time scoring list.

He played through the wrist issue for much of last season, missing a game at DePaul in December with what was then called a minor injury. He also sprained his left foot in the national semifinal against Illinois and was limited to 16 minutes in the title-game loss to Michigan.

When the redshirt was announced in April, Hurley said Ball would use the year to get healthy and come back as "one of the best guards in America." Now the Huskies won’t have to wait that long. UConn is ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and is coming off an 84-68 win over Ohio State last week.