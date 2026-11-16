College Basketball
Men's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops Out
College Basketball

Men's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan State Climbs After Win Against Duke, UK Drops Out

Published Nov. 16, 2026 1:53 p.m. ET

Michigan State has moved up to No. 2 following an impressive win over Duke, Virginia moved into the top five and Texas crashed the top 10 in the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll released Monday.

The Spartans received three first-place votes from a 59-person media panel, climbing three places from last week. Florida remained at No. 1 and had 56 first-place votes.

UConn climbed one place to No. 3, with Virginia and Duke rounding out the top five.

No. 25 LSU moved into the poll for the first time since the 2021-22 season after beating No. 22 Gonzaga 81-80 in Spokane on Donovan Dent's last-second 3-pointer.

Michigan State entered coach Tom Izzo's 32nd season with high expectations behind a loaded roster led by preseason All-American Jeremy Fears.

Jeremy Fears Jr. is off to a hot start, leading Division I in assists per game with 10 while averaging 16.9 points. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Spartans (4-0) blew out Quinnipiac and Toledo to open the season before facing their first big test against then-No. 2 Duke in Chicago. Michigan State pushed around the Blue Devils and Fears was superb, finishing with 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds in a rugged 79-73 win.

"I really believe that we played our best basketball of the year, but we’re three games into the year, so big deal," Izzo said.

UConn had an impressive home win over Ohio State despite playing without forward Nik Khamenia, who will miss several weeks after undergoing foot surgery. The Huskies also blew out Wagner last week, before Khamenia's injury, and welcomed back Solo Ball to full-contact practice this week after offseason wrist surgery.

Virginia has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2022-23 after beating Bucknell and Maryland last week.

No. 7 UCLA continued its rise from No. 22 in the preseason poll, moving up two spots this week after setting a school record for margin of victory in a 106-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

College BasketballEarly Losses

Several big-name programs took big falls in the poll following losses last week.

Louisville moved into the top 10 last week, but a 20-point loss to Memphis sent the Cardinals plummeting down the poll, losing 13 places to No. 23 this week.

No. 22 Gonzaga opened the season with a hard-fought win over Purdue in Las Vegas, but a collapse dropped the Zags eight places this week. Gonzaga led LSU by 13 with about eight minutes left in, but the Tigers rallied to set up Dent's winning 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left.

Illinois opened the season with high expectations after reaching the Final Four last season, but an 84-78 loss at Texas Tech dropping the Illini from No. 3 last week to No. 10. The Red Raiders climbed seven spots to No. 9 by beating Illini for their nonconference home winning streak to 49 games.

College BasketballThe Rest Of The Rankings

Memphis led vote recipients with 172 points, 57 behind No. 25 LSU. Texas A&M was next up — and much further back — with 31, then Iowa State with 30. Kentucky dropped from No. 24 in the poll to receiving just 17 votes, while TCU (14), Baylor (11), High Point (9), Saint Louis (8), Xavier (6), Santa Clara (3), Notre Dame (3), Minnesota (2), Utah State (2) and North Carolina (1) rounded out the rest of the teams.

Here is the full top 25:

LSU Tigers

25. LSU Tigers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: Unranked 

Nebraska Cornhuskers

24. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 25 

Louisville Cardinals

23. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 10 

Gonzaga Bulldogs

22. Gonzaga Bulldogs

Record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 14 

BYU Cougars

21. BYU Cougars

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 23 

Arkansas Razorbacks

20. Arkansas Razorbacks

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 21 

USC Trojans

18. USC Trojans

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 21 

Michigan Wolverines

18. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 20 

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

17. Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 17

Alabama Crimson Tide

16. Alabama Crimson Tide

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 18

Vanderbilt Commodores

15. Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 22

Tennessee Volunteers

14. Tennessee Volunteers

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 17 

St John's Red Storm

13. St. John's Red Storm

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 13

Arizona Wildcats

12. Arizona Wildcats

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 12

Kansas Jayhawks

11. Kansas Jayhawks

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 15 

Illinois Fighting Illini

10. Illinois

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 3 

Texas Tech Red Raiders

9. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 16 

Houston Cougars

8 Houston Cougars

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 8

UCLA Bruins

7. UCLA Bruins

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 9 

Texas Longhorns

6. Texas Longhorns

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 7 

Duke Blue Devils

5. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 2 

Virginia Cavaliers

4. Virginia Cavaliers

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 6 

Connecticut Huskies

3. Connecticut Huskies

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 4 

Michigan State Spartans

2. Michigan State Spartans

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 5 

Florida Gators

1. Florida Gators

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 1

College BasketballIn And Around The Bubble

Kentucky dropped out of the poll from No. 24 after losing by 20 to No. 11 Kansas in Chicago and needing Alex Wilkins' 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to beat Northern Arizona i n Lexington.

Memphis was the first team outside the poll last week and remained there despite beating a top-10 team. Texas A&M was the next team just outside the top 25 following a lopsided win over Oklahoma State.

College BasketballConference Watch

The Southeastern Conference has seven teams in the Top 25 after LSU moved in and Kentucky dropped out. The Big Ten was next with three of the top 10 and six in the poll. The Big 12 had five ranked teams, the ACC had four, the Big East had two and Gonzaga gave the new-look Pac-12 one team in the Top 25.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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