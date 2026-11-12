College Sports
Robbie Avila Expected To Join TCU After Saint Louis Return Denied
College Sports

Robbie Avila Expected To Join TCU After Saint Louis Return Denied

Updated Nov. 12, 2026 7:02 p.m. ET

TCU is working to add center Robbie Avila to its roster after the former Saint Louis player was cleared to play by a judge but barred from returning to the Billikens due to roster restrictions.

Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said Thursday he was contacted by Avila and his family after the fifth-year senior exhausted "all options to play at Saint Louis" and became aware of the injury situation at TCU. The Horned Frogs are without Texas Tech transfer Luke Bamgboye indefinitely.

Dixon said he had informed the team that the school was in the process of finalizing the eligibility of Avila, the reigning Atlantic 10 player of the year who became a sensation for his signature specs at Indiana State.

Avila was granted a fifth year under preliminary injunction, but the College Sports Commission ruled he couldn't play for Saint Louis due to the roster restrictions.

It was unlikely that Avila would be available for the Horned Frogs against Milwaukee on Friday night. Their next game is at home against Texas A&M on Nov. 19.

The Billikens won a school-record 29 games last season behind Avila, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual national champion Michigan.

He averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds last season and has career averages of 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over four seasons — two each with Indiana State and Saint Louis.

The Horned Frogs are 3-0 but needed double overtime for a 100-92 victory over UL Monroe at home on Tuesday.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

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