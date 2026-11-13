How To Bet Today's Best Games: Illinois-UCLA, Houston-Colorado, More — Nov. 13

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 13.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NBA

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: Heat -135, Cavaliers +114

O/U: 235.5

Injury Info: Cavaliers – Evan Mobley (toe - out), Sam Merrill (elbow - out); Heat – Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist - probable), Klay Thompson (ankle - questionable), Pelle Larsson (illness - questionable)

What To Know: Both teams are hovering around .500 heading into this NBA Cup group-play matchup. The Heat (5-6) have won two straight behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 27.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists in his first season in Miami. But they’ve struggled at Kaseya Center, going just 1-3 at home. Miami has also been one of the league’s worst bets, covering just two of its 11 games, and it failed to cover all five games of its recent road trip despite going 3-2. Cleveland (6-6) closes a three-game road trip after an upset loss in Charlotte and a win over the Knicks on Wednesday as a 4.5-point underdog. The Cavs will be without star big man Evan Mobley.

League: NBA

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Moneyline: Spurs -700, Warriors +501

O/U: 218.5

Injury Info: Warriors – Stephen Curry (oblique - out), Jimmy Butler III (knee - out), Kristaps Porziņģis (illness - out), Moses Moody (knee - out); Spurs – De’Aaron Fox (hip - questionable), Devin Vassell (adductor - questionable), Tobias Harris (calf - out)

What To Know: The Spurs (10-2) have won 10 straight and own the league’s best net rating, and Victor Wembanyama is playing at an MVP level, averaging 30.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 blocks. The Warriors (8-4) had their own eight-game win streak snapped in Houston on Wednesday, and the loss proved costly: Stephen Curry left early with what an MRI later revealed was an oblique tear, and he’ll be re-evaluated in two weeks. Golden State is also without Jimmy Butler III, Kristaps Porziņģis and Moses Moody. Still, the Warriors have been one of the better bets in the league at 8-4 against the spread, and seven of their 12 games have gone Over the total. San Antonio, meanwhile, is just 5-7 ATS and 3-5 ATS as a favorite of 10.5 points or more, and only four of its 12 games have gone Over.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: UConn -11.5

Moneyline: UConn -700, Ohio State +500

O/U: 147.5

Injury Info: UConn – Solo Ball (wrist - out for season), Nik Khamenia (lower leg - expected out)

What To Know: No. 4 UConn (3-0) has looked every bit the part early, beating Gardner-Webb and Wagner by a combined 88 points, and handling then-No. 16 Michigan 85-77 in a rematch of last season’s national title game. Braylon Mullins scored 23 in that win, and preseason Big East Player of the Year Silas Demary Jr. leads a defense allowing just 54.7 points per game on 34.2% shooting. Ohio State (2-1) lost its opener to BYU 94-83 before beating Youngstown State and Marshall, though the Buckeyes let Marshall cut a 19-point lead to five on Monday. John Mobley Jr. leads Ohio State at 19.3 points per game, but the Buckeyes are shooting just 28% from 3, and this is their first true road game of the season. UConn will likely be without Duke transfer Nik Khamenia, who left Monday’s game with a lower-leg injury.

League: Men’s CBK

Spread: Arizona -3.5

Moneyline: Arizona -155, Auburn +130

O/U: 159.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: No. 12 Arizona (2-1) is a slight road underdog as it visits Neville Arena. The defending Final Four team opened the season with an 84-75 loss to UCLA, its first season-opening loss in 20 years, and it has yet to cover a spread this season (0-3 ATS). Shooting has been the main problem: Arizona is making just 27.5% of its 3s. That’s a bad sign against Auburn (2-0), which is holding opponents to 24.6% shooting from beyond the arc. Keyshawn Hall leads the Tigers at 19.3 points per game. Auburn is looking to rebound from a 2025-26 season in which it missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2020-21. This is the return trip of a home-and-home series, after Arizona routed Auburn 97-68 in Tucson last December despite 30 points from Tahaad Pettiford.

League: CFB

Spread: Pittsburgh -3.5

Moneyline: Pittsburgh -170, Florida State +142

O/U: 52.5

Injury Info: Florida State – Duce Robinson (knee - out), Ousmane Kromah (undisclosed - out); Pittsburgh – Mason Heintschel (knee - out), Ja’Kyrian Turner (undisclosed - questionable)

What To Know: Pitt (6-3) returns from a bye week after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 34-11 rout of Georgia Tech, in which Damon Ferguson Jr. ran for 185 yards. The Panthers have been stout at home, allowing just 11 points per game, and they lead the ACC in run defense. Holden Geriner is expected to start at quarterback with Mason Heintschel out for the season with a torn ACL. Florida State (4-5) is playing for bowl eligibility under interim coach Rick Stockstill and is coming off a 31-24 win at Boston College that ended its own three-game skid. Ashton Daniels has 13 rushing touchdowns, but he’s also thrown 12 interceptions, and the Seminoles have given up 43 or more points in three of their four true road games. Pitt has covered in each of the last three meetings, including a 34-31 win in Tallahassee last season. Five of Pitt’s six home games have gone Under the total.

League: CFB

Spread: UCLA -10

Moneyline: UCLA -395, Illinois +310

O/U: 47.5

Injury Info: UCLA – Nico Iamaleava (knee - out for season), Jalen Saint Paul (undisclosed - questionable), Rodrick Pleasant (undisclosed - out)

What To Know: No. 4 UCLA (9-0) remains unbeaten despite losing quarterback Nico Iamaleava to a season-ending knee injury in early October. The Bruins have won with defense, allowing just 14.1 points per game, and they rank third nationally with a +14 turnover margin. Wayne Knight has run for 789 yards and 13 touchdowns. UCLA has also been perfect against the spread (9-0). Illinois (6-3) arrives on a four-game win streak, most recently notching a 24-13 win over Nebraska. Quarterback Katin Houser has thrown for 1,955 yards and 16 touchdowns, and Collin Dixon has 910 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The Illini are 5-4 ATS.

League: CFB

Spread: Houston -8.5

Moneyline: Houston -360, Colorado +285

O/U: 51.5

Injury Info: Colorado – Danny Scudero (ankle - out), Micah Welch (hand - out)

What To Know: No. 14 Houston (7-2) bounced back from a loss at Utah with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. Quarterback Conner Weigman has been efficient, with 22 passing touchdowns against just two interceptions, plus seven rushing scores, and the Cougars lead the nation in third-down conversion rate. Houston has been a poor bet, however, going 3-6 against the spread and 1-5 ATS as a favorite. Colorado (3-6) is coming off a 20-10 loss at Arizona State and must win out to reach a bowl game. The Buffaloes are 2-6-1 ATS and have a -11 turnover margin, and they’ll be without top receiver Danny Scudero. Still, Colorado has been at its best as an underdog against ranked teams under Deion Sanders, going 9-3 ATS in those games. Houston won last season’s meeting 36-20.