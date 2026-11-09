College Basketball
Kansas G Melvin Council Jr. Out Until Big 12 Play With Broken Foot
College Basketball

Kansas G Melvin Council Jr. Out Until Big 12 Play With Broken Foot

Published Nov. 9, 2026 4:59 p.m. ET

No. 15 Kansas will be without starting guard Melvin Council Jr. until around the start of Big 12 play after he broke his right foot in practice Monday.

"Melvin broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during Monday's practice and will have surgery in the next couple of days," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "We expect a full recovery and we're hopeful he will return around the start of the conference season."

The Jayhawks (2-0) open Big 12 play Jan. 2 at home against West Virginia. Before that, they'll have to get through a nonconference stretch that starts Tuesday against No. 24 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Council is playing this season under an injunction against the NCAA, after arguing in a New York court that his two years at junior college shouldn't count against his Division I eligibility. He has started both of Kansas' games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

The former Monroe College, Wagner and St. Bonaventure guard was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. He started all 35 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Council's injury leaves Self looking for a new starter in the backcourt next to freshman Taylen Kinney. Sophomore Leroy Blyden Jr. and senior Keanu Dawes played the most minutes off the bench in Kansas' last game, a 89-45 win over Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports reported.

Freshman Tyran Stokes, who picked Kansas over Kentucky, could also take on more ball-handling duties. The Jayhawks also have former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn, who joined the team on the eve of the season and is also playing under an injunction.

Council will miss a nonconference stretch that includes Kentucky, UNLV, Villanova, UConn and Ohio State. Kansas and Kentucky tip off Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago on ESPN.

WHAT YOU SHOULD READ NEXT

Men's CBK AP Top 25: UCLA Enters Top 10, SEC Dominates

Men's CBK AP Top 25: UCLA Enters Top 10, SEC Dominates

UCLA has climbed into the top 10 in the first regular-season AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll.

share
Get more from the College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

recommended
  1. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?

    2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?

    2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

    Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

  2. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Wooden Award Odds: Haugh Overtakes Fears As Favorite; Blackwell Tumbles

    2026 Wooden Award Odds: Haugh Overtakes Fears As Favorite; Blackwell Tumbles

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Rule Changes That Will Affect The 2026-2027 College Basketball Season

    Rule Changes That Will Affect The 2026-2027 College Basketball Season

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Coaching Changes That Will Impact The 2026-27 Men's College Basketball Season

    Coaching Changes That Will Impact The 2026-27 Men's College Basketball Season

  3. COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 10 Most Historic Venues To Host A Men's College Basketball Ahead Of Rome Opener

    10 Most Historic Venues To Host A Men's College Basketball Ahead Of Rome Opener

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Men's CBK AP Top 25: Florida, Duke, Illinois Receive 1st Place Preseason Votes

    Men's CBK AP Top 25: Florida, Duke, Illinois Receive 1st Place Preseason Votes

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL trending
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?
2026 Men's College Basketball Odds: Who Will Win Each Power Conference?
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?
2026 Final Four Odds: Duke, Florida Lead Field; Where Does Michigan Land?
COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome
Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes