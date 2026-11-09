Kansas G Melvin Council Jr. Out Until Big 12 Play With Broken Foot

No. 15 Kansas will be without starting guard Melvin Council Jr. until around the start of Big 12 play after he broke his right foot in practice Monday.

"Melvin broke the fifth metatarsal in his foot during Monday's practice and will have surgery in the next couple of days," Kansas coach Bill Self said. "We expect a full recovery and we're hopeful he will return around the start of the conference season."

The Jayhawks (2-0) open Big 12 play Jan. 2 at home against West Virginia. Before that, they'll have to get through a nonconference stretch that starts Tuesday against No. 24 Kentucky in the Champions Classic.

Council is playing this season under an injunction against the NCAA, after arguing in a New York court that his two years at junior college shouldn't count against his Division I eligibility. He has started both of Kansas' games this season, averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

The former Monroe College, Wagner and St. Bonaventure guard was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year last season. He started all 35 games for the Jayhawks and averaged 12.7 points, 5.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Council's injury leaves Self looking for a new starter in the backcourt next to freshman Taylen Kinney. Sophomore Leroy Blyden Jr. and senior Keanu Dawes played the most minutes off the bench in Kansas' last game, a 89-45 win over Middle Tennessee, CBS Sports reported.

Freshman Tyran Stokes, who picked Kansas over Kentucky, could also take on more ball-handling duties. The Jayhawks also have former Purdue star Trey Kaufman-Renn, who joined the team on the eve of the season and is also playing under an injunction.

Council will miss a nonconference stretch that includes Kentucky, UNLV, Villanova, UConn and Ohio State. Kansas and Kentucky tip off Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. ET at the United Center in Chicago on ESPN.