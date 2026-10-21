10 Most Historic Venues To Host A Men's College Basketball Ahead Of Rome Opener

The 2026-27 men's college basketball season will be kicked off overseas.

Villanova and Notre Dame will face off in the Eternal City Tip-Off outside the Vatican in Rome, Italy, at 9:30 a.m. ET on Nov. 1.

Many programs have embarked on European tours in recent offseasons. Countries such as England, Ireland and Germany have hosted regular-season matchups and tournaments, but this will be the first college basketball matchup of consequence in Italy. While that makes it unique, college basketball is no stranger to experimenting with games in obscure places.

Here are some of the other most historic venues to host a college basketball game.

UCLA, Villanova: 1st National Title In A Football Stadium

UCLA defeated Villanova in the first national title in a football stadium, a tradition that's cemented itself in college basketball. (Set Number: X15718 TK1 R18 F36 )

To cap off the exciting 1971 college basketball season, UCLA and Villanova played in the first national championship game in a football stadium — the Houston Astrodome, home of the then-Houston Oilers. The larger venue allowed for over 30,000 fans to attend. The Bruins defeated the Wildcats for their fifth-straight national title and seventh in eight seasons under head coach John Wooden.

More so, it was the first Final Four in a football stadium, and featured Kansas playing UCLA in the semifinal and Western Kentucky playing Villanova.

Playing basketball games in a football stadium can increase attendance, but make it more difficult on the players, given the depth perception and the benches below the court, among other obstacles.

The 2027 national title game will be held at Ford Field, home of the NFL's Detroit Lions.

UConn, Duke: National Title At Tropicana Field

UCONN defeated Duke in the 1999 national championship in Tropicana Field, the only national title game played in a baseball stadium. Rich Clarkson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

As said, since 1971, college basketball national championship games have been played in football stadiums to increase attendance. But in 1999, the Tampa Bay Rays' Tropicana Field hosted the national title game in the only instance of a baseball stadium having the honor. The UConn Huskies defeated the Duke Blue Devils. Richard "Rip" Hamilton led the Huskies with 27 points, current Detroit Pistons general manager Trajan Langdon led the Blue Devils with 25, while Elton Brand had a double-double.

North Carolina, Michigan State: Battle On The USS Carl Vinson

Michigan State and North Carolina met on the USS Carl Vinson in 2011. (Photo by John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X86610 TK1 R2 F71 )

In front of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, on an active aircraft carrier, North Carolina defeated Michigan State 77-65. It was the first edition in the Carrier Classic Series, and took place on Veterans' Day, Nov. 11, 2011. The Tar Heels were the top-ranked team in the country, led by Harrison Barnes and John Henson. Draymond Green had a 13-point, 18-rebound double-double for the Spartans. Both teams ultimately made the NCAA tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Syracuse, San Diego State: Battle On The USS Midway

Syracuse defeated San Diego State in the second edition of the Carrier Classic on the USS Midway. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The second edition of the Carrier Classic was held on the USS Midway between San Diego State and Syracuse. Both were ranked teams at the time, and the Orange came into San Diego and defeated the Aztecs 62-49 about 10 miles from their campus, at an aircraft carrier museum. Michael Carter-Williams — who went on to win NBA Rookie of the Year with the Philadelphia 76ers — scored 16 points to lift Syracuse.

San Diego State, San Diego: Bill Walton Basketball Festival At Petco Park

San Diego defeated San Diego State at the Bill Walton Basketball Festival at Petco Park. (Photo by Kent Horner/Getty Images)

To cap off a week-long basketball festival at Petco Park, San Diego defeated San Diego State led by Duda Sanadze's 15 points. The festivities celebrated basketball legend Bill Walton, who won two national titles with UCLA. Walton was a La Mesa native, and loved bringing communities together through basketball.

UConn, Michigan State: Ramstein Air Force Base

Fans and military personnel cheer during the game between the Connecticut Huskies and Michigan State Spartans at Ramstein Air Base. (Photo by Martin Goldhahn/View via USA TODAY Sports)

UConn and Michigan State met in the inaugural Armed Forces Classic at the Ramstein Air Force base in Germany, in Nov. 2012. It was also the first college basketball game of consequence held in Europe. The 14th-ranked Spartans fell 66-62 to the Huskies. Shabazz Napier led UConn with 25 points. Men's college basketball returned to the Ramstein Air Force base in 2017 when Texas A&M faced West Virginia.

Towson, Manhattan: Belfast Classic

Towson defeated Manhattan 56-55 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic, on a game-winning shot by guard Mike Morsell. The Tigers won a four-team tournament – also including La Salle and Holy Cross – bringing east coast mid-major hoops across the ocean to Ireland.

Gonzaga, Michigan State: USS Abraham Lincoln

Gonzaga and Michigan State faced off in the Armed Forces Classic in Nov. 2022 on the USS Abraham Lincoln. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Nov. 11, 2022, 11 years after the first edition of the Carrier Classic, Michigan State faced Gonzaga on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The game – the ESPN Armed Forces Classic – met the moment as Gonzaga fought back from a 12-point deficit to defeat Michigan State, 64-63. Center Drew Timme converted the decisive free throw, and led the Bulldogs with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Wisconsin, Stanford: Brew City Battle At American Family Field

Wisconsin defeated Stanford in the Brew City Battle at the Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field on Veterans Day in 2022. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

While Gonzaga and Michigan State were playing on the USS Abraham Lincoln, Wisconsin and Stanford were facing off in the Brew City Battle at the Milwaukee Brewers' American Family Field on Nov. 11, 2022. The Badgers defeated the Cardinal behind Tyler Wahl's 17 points. The venue certainly impacted Stanford, who shot 1-of-16 from 3-point range.

Kentucky, Michigan: London Showcase

Kentucky defeated Michigan in the O2 Arena in Greenwich, London. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Kentucky and Michigan met in the Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase in O2 Arena, an event venue in Greenwich. The Wildcats defeated the Wolverines, 73-69, in Dec. 2022. It was a sign of things to come for Michigan, which missed the NCAA tournament for the first time in six years that season.