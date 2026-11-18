Andrej Stojakovic and Illinois took down Duke with an incredible performance. Florida's depth is being tested. Oklahoma is thriving despite losing a star from last year.

Here's what you need to know from Tuesday's slate of college basketball.

Top Performance: Andrej Stojakovic

No. 10 Illinois had a huge early-season challenge to overcome against No. 5 Duke on Tuesday, but the Illini rose to the challenge. Senior guard Andrej Stojakovic was the driving force erupting for a career-best 46 points on 14-for-21 shooting. Stojakovic shot 2-for-3 from 3-point range and 16-for-20 from the free throw line while adding six rebounds, one assist and one block.

Duke didn’t have an answer for him, which was an even more significant issue because it’s not like Stojakovic was the only one scoring. Freshman guard Quentin Coleman dropped 27 points on the Blue Devils and went 13-for-15 on free throws. Duke committed 25 fouls, just two more than the Illini, but the timing of them allowed Illinois to go to the line 39 times and score another 31 points, resulting in a 99-78 final.

Stojakovic also led all of Division I in scoring Tuesday, across men’s and women’s basketball, with his trips to the free throw line playing a significant role.

Coach's Corner: Duke's Effort Issue

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was not thrilled with the Blue Devils’ effort, and said as much after the game.

"That was obviously a really, really poor performance, in basically every facet … they did everything better than we did. Everything … The lack of competing that we did tonight, and the lack of connectivity, we’re going to fix and we’re going to work like crazy."

Upsets, Chaos, Confusion: No. 14 Tennessee Tops No. 2 Michigan State

It was an upset-filled Tuesday — on top of Illinois downing Duke, there was also No. 14 Tennessee taking down No. 2 Michigan State in a low-scoring affair, 61-46. To make early-season matters that much more confusing, the Spartans were ranked second in part because of their win over Duke!

Junior guard Jeremy Fears Jr. scored a team-high 16 points, which came entirely from the line — he went 0-for-3 on field goals — but that was about it. Only one other Spartans player reached double-digit scoring.

Tennessee didn’t light up the scoreboard, either, but sophomore forward DeWayne Brown II and senior center Miles Rubin each scored 14, and the Vols shot 46% overall compared to Michigan State’s dire 9-for-50 performance — that’s just 18% shooting. Without going 24-for-30 at the line, Michigan State would have been in even more trouble against Tennessee’s defense.

Upsets, Chaos, Confusion: Indiana Downs Ranked Arkansas

Unranked Indiana defeated No. 20 Arkansas in an 81-76 nail-biter. Four Hoosiers starters scored between 12 and 18 points, making up for a bench that contributed nine total points. But the biggest difference between the two teams came at the free-throw line. Arkansas shot just 69% from the charity stripe, going 20-for-29, while Indiana went 30-for-35, an 86% clip — outscoring the Razorbacks by 10 at the line kept the Hoosiers ahead.

Indiana is now 5-0, while Arkansas is 3-2. Next week’s poll is going to look a whole lot different than this week’s.

Women's Scoring Leader: Hailey Buckman

Freshman Hailey Buckman put on a show for Southeast Missouri State on Tuesday. She scored a career-best 32 points with seven 3s, while adding seven rebounds, four steals and a block, with all of that production coming off the bench.

She played 28 minutes in a 104-36 beatdown of Hannibal Lagrange to give SEMO its first victory of the season. It’s been a rough year for the Redhawks so far, but dropping 104 on an opponent and holding them scoreless for an entire quarter is a nice change of pace, even if said opponent wasn’t D-I competition.

One Name To Know: Sahara Williams

Oklahoma lost Raegan Beers to the WNBA this season, which was no small thing considering she led the SEC in field goal percentage and produced 25.4 points and 16.7 rebounds per 40 minutes in 2025-2026. Other players need to step up in her absence, and one did just that on Tuesday. Against Texas Southern, senior forward Sahara Williams had 14 points and 12 assists to go with four boards, giving her back-to-back games with double-digit assists. Williams also scored a combined 35 points over those two games.

That was one of three double-doubles for Oklahoma players on Tuesday, with senior forward Sa’Myah Smith (14 points, 10 rebounds) and freshman forward LeeLee Ball (13, 10) responsible for the other two. And that was on top of sophomore guard Aaliyah Chavez scoring 19 points while sophomore forward Brooklyn Stewart added a game-high 21.

If you’re doing the math, you’ll have already realized that the Sooners scored a whole lot of points: eight different Oklahoma players managed double-digit scoring, resulting in a 124-48 dub. Not all those players will perform that way against tougher SEC competition, but Williams was already a key player, and one who needs to make progress like this to keep the Sooners thriving as they have in the recent past.

Before You Go: Florida's Depth

Junior guard Boogie Fland exited for No. 1 Florida against Notre Dame after aggravating his shoulder injury just eight minutes in — Fland had also missed Florida’s matchup against Merrimack last week to give that shoulder a rest. The Gators’ depth came to the rescue, however: Urban Klavzar, a senior forward, played 31 minutes off the bench for Florida. He would score a career-best 24 points while going 11-for-11 from the line. Head coach Todd Golden already announced postgame that Klavzar earned himself the start against Houston on Wednesday if Fland needs another day off.

It’s a good thing for the Gators that Klavzar played so well, too, as they managed to hold off Notre Dame by a fairly narrow margin, 86-78. While Klavzar is capable of stepping into a starting role and playing well, losing Fland for an extended period of time — and the defense he provides — would be a blow to Florida. It’s a situation to monitor during non-conference play.