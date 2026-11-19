A pair of top-3 men's teams were upset on Wednesday. A TCU guard pulled off a triple-double. Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo has been relentless to begin her senior year.

Here's what you need to know from Wednesday's slate of college basketball:

1 Name To Know: Ivan Kharchenkov

Ivan Kharchenkov is in his second collegiate season, but he’s played high-level basketball for longer than that, having also spent time in the EuroLeague with Bayern for two years. The 6-foot-7 forward has had an excellent start to his sophomore campaign with No. 12-ranked Arizona, and was the Wildcats' leading scorer against No. 3 UConn on Wednesday in an 85-79 upset win.

Arizona barely touched its bench, giving all but 19 minutes to its starters, and Kharchenkov led with 39 minutes and 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting while pulling down five rebounds, dishing out seven assists and picking up a pair of steals.

Kharchenkov had a solid freshman season with 10.4 points per game, but didn’t excel in any one stat. The start of the 2026-2027 season has been a different story: He’s averaging 22.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals through five games, and has jumped his shot attempts per game from 7.8 per to 14.4. Arizona needed to replace Brayden Burries’ production somehow now that he’s in the NBA, and so far, so good, thanks to Kharchenkov.

Upsets, Chaos, Confusion: Houston Takes Down Florida

No. 8 Houston did its part in ensuring a new-look poll next week, as it took down No. 1 Florida, 86-76. This was the Cougars' first win over a No. 1-ranked team since 1978, when Houston defeated Arkansas, 84-75, and with it the three top-ranked teams in men’s basketball have all lost this week. (And four of the top five: 6-0 No. 4 Virginia won its matchup against Old Dominion, however.)

Florida actually led at halftime, 40-37, but Houston erupted for 49 points in the second half, including 13 points from senior guard Dedan Thomas Jr., who scored a game-high 30 on 10-for-17 shooting and a perfect 8-for-8 showing from the free throw line.

This was Houston’s first win against a ranked opponent this year, and the Cougars pulled it off despite junior guard Boogie Fland — who had exited Florida’s game on Tuesday after eight minutes thanks to aggravating his shoulder injury — playing for 29 minutes. Houston held Fland to just four points, and he fouled out with 3:10 left on the clock.

Top Performance: Jadyn Wooten

TCU’s Jadyn Wooten channeled ex-Horned Frogs star Olivia Miles on Wednesday. The junior guard and Oklahoma State transfer produced a triple-double against UT Arlington, with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds across 33 minutes, helping the No. 15 Horned Frogs blow out the Mavericks, 96-48.

That was the first triple-double of Wooten’s career, as well as her first-ever game with at least 10 rebounds, and the second-most assists she’s logged in a game. The one knock against her performance was that Wooten shot just 5-for-13 from the field, but she sank all eight free-throw attempts and did plenty elsewhere to make up for that.

Men's Scoring Leader: Kam Burton

Before this month, senior guard Kam Burton had never attempted more than 11 3-pointers in a game. For La Salle on Wednesday, the SFA transfer made 11 from deep, breaking the program record of nine and then adding two more to put it just a little further out of reach.

Burton ended his night with 36 points to lead all Division I scorers and set a new career-high, as well. He had never scored more than 20 points in a game, but Burton blew well past that mark on Wednesday in an 88-61 win over Coppin State.

Women's Scoring Leader: Janai Jordan

Sophomore Janai Jordan is in her first season of Division I basketball, as West Florida played in Division II during her freshman campaign. The transition seems to be going well enough for both Jordan and the Argonauts, as she led all Division I women’s players with 34 points on Wednesday against Spring Hill in a 71-58 win.

Now, to be fair, Spring Hill is Division II, but UWF is 3-3 and has been mixing in D-I competition, too, to prepare for Atlantic Sun conference play. The Argonauts will need more games like this one from Jordan to make any noise there.

Before You Go: Hannah Hidalgo Is On FIRE

USC’s JuJu Watkins might be the favorite to go first overall in the 2027 WNBA Draft, but Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo could have something to say about that before this season is over. On Wednesday, the senior guard shot 7-for-13 and went to the free throw line 18 times en route to a game-high 31 points against Southern, which the Fighting Irish won 95-47. Hidalgo sank 16 shots from the charity stripe, giving her the ACC’s all-time career record for free throws in the process.

She also had four rebounds, four assists and seven steals. Those 31 points raised her Division I-leading average to 28.8 points per game, and Hidalgo is also the ACC leader in steals with 5.2 per game. Less than a week ago, Hidalgo became the first-ever college basketball player — men’s or women’s — with 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists and 500 steals in their career.

There’s a lot of season left, but performances like this will make both the national Player of the Year Award and No. 1 draft pick discussions lively ones.