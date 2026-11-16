Women's College Basketball
Women's CBK AP Top 25: UConn Slips, Louisville Climbs After Huge W Over Huskies
Women's College Basketball

Women's CBK AP Top 25: UConn Slips, Louisville Climbs After Huge W Over Huskies

Published Nov. 16, 2026 12:47 p.m. ET

Louisville climbed to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday after its biggest win over UConn ever.

The Cardinals (6-0) dismantled then-No. 4 UConn 69-51 on Sunday and moved up four spots in the poll for their best ranking since 2022. The Huskies fell to seventh.

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team after edging then-No. 3 USC 89-85 on Sunday. The Gamecocks were a unanimous choice from the 33-member national media panel. The Trojans dropped to fourth. Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Duke was still fifth.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has already played three games against Top 25 teams and has five more non-conference matchups scheduled against Top 25 teams.

"These games, we’ve always played in November, December for March and April," Staley said. "We’ve always done it. A lot of times when you play these games, you see these same teams in the NCAA Tournament and familiarity is a really good thing. ... We’re not going to be the same team but you get a feel for how your team plays and it’s really important for us to do that."

Texas was ahead of the Huskies in sixth. Iowa, LSU and UCLA rounded out the top 10.

Women's College BasketballThe Rest Of The Rankings

Vanderbilt fell three spots to 11th after a loss at Iowa. Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TCU followed them. Washington was 16th with Minnesota, Maryland, Ole Miss and Ohio State next. The final five were Illinois, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Carolina and Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls dropped six spots after an overtime loss to Tulsa.

Seven other teams received votes in this week's poll. Baylor once again led among those, going from 39 to 53 points, while NC State (22), Virginia (16) and Arizona State (15) all received double-digit support. Michigan State (9), Colorado (4) and Princeton (1) rounded out the vote recipients.

Here is the full top 25:

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

25. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 19 

North Carolina Tar Heels

24. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 2-2

Previous ranking: 23 

Nebraska Cornhuskers

23. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 25 

West Virginia Mountaineers

22. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 24 

Illinois Fighting Illini

21. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 22 

Ohio State Buckeyes

19. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 17 

Ole Miss Rebels

19. Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 21 

Maryland Terrapins

18. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 2-1

Previous ranking: 19 

Minnesota Golden Gophers

17. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 18 

Washington Huskies

16.Washington Huskies

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 16

TCU Horned Frogs

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 15

Oklahoma Sooners

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 14

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 13

Kentucky Wildcats

12. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 5-0

Previous ranking: 12

Vanderbilt Commodores

11. Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 8 

UCLA Bruins

10. UCLA Bruins

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 10

LSU Tigers

9. LSU Tigers

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 9

Iowa Hawkeyes

8. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 4-1

Previous ranking: 10 

UConn Huskies

7. UConn Huskies

Record: 3-2

Previous ranking: 4 

Texas Longhorns

6. Texas Longhorns

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 6

Duke Blue Devils

5. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 5

USC Trojans

4. USC Trojans

Record: 3-1

Previous ranking: 3 

Louisville Cardinals

3. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 6-0

Previous ranking: 7 

Michigan Wolverines

2. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 3-0

Previous ranking: 2

South Carolina Gamecocks

1. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 4-0

Previous ranking: 1

UConn HuskiesRare Place For UConn

The Huskies are now 3-2 to start the year for the second time within the last four seasons and just the sixth time in Geno Auriemma’s 42-year tenure at the school. The 18-point loss to Louisville was the Huskies' worst since losing by the same amount to Oregon in 2020. They open Big East play on Friday, hosting Seton Hall. Then come games against No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Duke during Thanksgiving week.

Women's College BasketballConference Supremacy

The Big Ten has 10 teams in the Top 25, including four of the top 10. The Southeastern Conference has seven, including three in the top 10. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two in the top 10 and four overall, and the Big 12 has three ranked teams. The Big East has one.

Women's College BasketballConference Supremacy

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas, Sunday. The two teams will play in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Lone Star Series, an event to showcase premier national matchups in women's basketball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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