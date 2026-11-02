2026 Women's NCAA Title Odds: South Carolina Favored; UConn, USC Chasing

UCLA won its first-ever women's national title at the conclusion of last season, showing just how strong the women's college game has gotten as the years have gone on.

Can a first-timer do it again this year? Or will one of the legacy programs return to prominence? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 3.

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Women's NCAA Tournament Champion Odds

South Carolina: +250

UConn: +260

USC: +450

Texas: +1000

Duke: +1800

LSU: +1900

Michigan: +2500

UCLA: +2600

Vanderbilt: +3100

Notre Dame: +3500

Iowa: +3800

Oklahoma State: +4000

Louisville: +5000

North Carolina: +5500

Kentucky: +7000

Ole Miss: +8000

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorite: South Carolina is the defending national title runner-up and will look to make it four straight trips to the national title game this season. In fact, the Gamecocks have made it to the championship game four times in the last five years, winning twice, but most recently losing in back-to-back years — last season and the season before. Joyce Edwards, Tessa Johnson and Chloe Kitts return for South Carolina, and freshman star Jerzy Robinson joins the mix.

The Contenders: Second on the board, to no one's surprise, is UConn. The Huskies lost to South Carolina in the national semifinals last season, and last won the title at the end of the 2024-25 season. However, there has only been one title win for UConn in the last nine years, after winning four straight from 2013 to 2016. Third on the board is USC, who will enjoy the return of superstar guard JuJu Watkins, who missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. She will join fellow star Jazzy Davidson and 2026 No. 1 recruit Saniyah Hall in an effort to lead the Trojans to their first national title since 1984.