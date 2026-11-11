National Football League
How To Bet Today's Best Games: Commanders-Giants, UConn-Ohio St. — Nov. 12
National Football League

How To Bet Today's Best Games: Commanders-Giants, UConn-Ohio St. — Nov. 12

Published Nov. 12, 2026 1:39 p.m. ET

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 12. 

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

League: NFL
Spread: Giants -2.5
Moneyline: Giants -134, Commanders +114
O/U: 40.5

Injury Info: Commanders — Lucas Patrick (concussion — out); Giants — Malik Harrison (groin — questionable). J.J. McCarthy (hip) and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) both carry no game designation, so they’re expected to play. Skattebo missed Week 9.

What To Know: Shockingly, the Giants (5-2-1) are atop the NFC East by a wide margin. In fact, they are the only team with a winning record in the division, with the Cowboys, Commanders and Eagles each below .500. New York is 3-1 at home, with its only home loss coming to the Saints in J.J. McCarthy's first start at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Commanders have yet to win an away game. These two teams faced off in Washington in Week 5, and the contest ended in a tie, after some disastrous clock management by the Commanders in overtime. New York is one of the best teams in the league against the spread (6-2), and five of its eight games have gone Over the total, including four of its last five.

League: Women’s CBK
Spread: UConn -9.5
Moneyline: UConn -410, Ohio State +320
O/U: 145.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: The No. 4 Huskies (2-1) enter this road test after a bounce-back win. UConn fell 77-66 at Michigan on Nov. 5, a loss Geno Auriemma called the program’s worst performance since 2004. Three days later, reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Strong poured in a career-high 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 91-79 win over Iowa. Strong leads UConn at 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, No. 17 Ohio State (3-0) has rolled through its first three opponents by an average of 49 points, but this is its first real test. Jaloni Cambridge leads the Buckeyes at 20.7 points per game, and center Elsa Lemmilä has broken out with 16.3 points and nine rebounds a night. Ohio State’s pressure defense is forcing 28 turnovers per game, so ball security will be key for UConn. The Huskies routed the Buckeyes 100-68 in Hartford last November.

Spread: Wolves -5.5
Moneyline: Wolves -230, Mavericks +185
O/U: 225.5

Injury Info: Mavericks — Dereck Lively II (foot — out); Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards (knee — out), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles — out)

What To Know: The Timberwolves (8-3) haven’t missed a beat without Anthony Edwards. They’ve gone 5-2 in the seven games he has missed and enter this one on a four-game win streak. LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have carried the backcourt, and Minnesota owns the league’s best defensive rating. The Wolves are 4-1 at home and well rested, having not played since beating Utah on Sunday. Dallas (7-4) has won three straight behind Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists. However, all three of those wins came at home, and the Mavs are 2-2 on the road. Dallas is 7-4 against the spread, including 5-2 ATS as an underdog of 5.5 points or more, while Minnesota has covered in all three games it has been favored by 5.5 or more. The Under has been the play in Mavs games, as just three of Dallas’ 11 games have gone Over the total.

 
 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: QB Stock Market Week 10: Examining Jordan Love’s Masterpiece; Caleb Williams’ Outlier?

QB Stock Market Week 10: Examining Jordan Love’s Masterpiece; Caleb Williams’ Outlier?

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline

    Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline

    NFL Trending Image: Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

    Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

    2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers

  2. NFL Trending Image: All-In Jaguars Were Smart To Pounce At Trade Deadline To Give Them Title Shot

    All-In Jaguars Were Smart To Pounce At Trade Deadline To Give Them Title Shot

    NFL Trending Image: Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson

    Giants Reportedly Pursued Trade For Falcons Superstar RB Bijan Robinson

    NFL Trending Image: Packers Matt LaFleur 'Surprised' Raiders Didn't Get More In Kirk Cousins Trade

    Packers Matt LaFleur 'Surprised' Raiders Didn't Get More In Kirk Cousins Trade

  3. NFL Trending Image: Jordan Love Has Mastered Green Bay's Offense; Analyzing Drake Maye's Interceptions

    Jordan Love Has Mastered Green Bay's Offense; Analyzing Drake Maye's Interceptions

    NFL Trending Image: Blockbuster Reunion: Vikings Trade For Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

    Blockbuster Reunion: Vikings Trade For Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Vie For Super Bowl LXI?

    2026 NFL Odds: Which Teams Are Favored To Vie For Super Bowl LXI?

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline
Did The Vikings Win The Deadline? 5 Takeaways From The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trending Image: Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
Rams Reportedly Pursued Blockbuster Trade For Chargers WR Ladd McConkey
NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers
2026 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: NFC North Takes Over The Top 10, Thanks To Packers
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes