How To Bet Today's Best Games: Commanders-Giants, UConn-Ohio St. — Nov. 12

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 12.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NFL

Spread: Giants -2.5

Moneyline: Giants -134, Commanders +114

O/U: 40.5

Injury Info: Commanders — Lucas Patrick (concussion — out); Giants — Malik Harrison (groin — questionable). J.J. McCarthy (hip) and Cam Skattebo (hamstring) both carry no game designation, so they’re expected to play. Skattebo missed Week 9.

What To Know: Shockingly, the Giants (5-2-1) are atop the NFC East by a wide margin. In fact, they are the only team with a winning record in the division, with the Cowboys, Commanders and Eagles each below .500. New York is 3-1 at home, with its only home loss coming to the Saints in J.J. McCarthy's first start at quarterback. Meanwhile, the Commanders have yet to win an away game. These two teams faced off in Washington in Week 5, and the contest ended in a tie, after some disastrous clock management by the Commanders in overtime. New York is one of the best teams in the league against the spread (6-2), and five of its eight games have gone Over the total, including four of its last five.

League: Women’s CBK

Spread: UConn -9.5

Moneyline: UConn -410, Ohio State +320

O/U: 145.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: The No. 4 Huskies (2-1) enter this road test after a bounce-back win. UConn fell 77-66 at Michigan on Nov. 5, a loss Geno Auriemma called the program’s worst performance since 2004. Three days later, reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Strong poured in a career-high 39 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 91-79 win over Iowa. Strong leads UConn at 23.7 points per game. Meanwhile, No. 17 Ohio State (3-0) has rolled through its first three opponents by an average of 49 points, but this is its first real test. Jaloni Cambridge leads the Buckeyes at 20.7 points per game, and center Elsa Lemmilä has broken out with 16.3 points and nine rebounds a night. Ohio State’s pressure defense is forcing 28 turnovers per game, so ball security will be key for UConn. The Huskies routed the Buckeyes 100-68 in Hartford last November.

Spread: Wolves -5.5

Moneyline: Wolves -230, Mavericks +185

O/U: 225.5

Injury Info: Mavericks — Dereck Lively II (foot — out); Timberwolves — Anthony Edwards (knee — out), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles — out)

What To Know: The Timberwolves (8-3) haven’t missed a beat without Anthony Edwards. They’ve gone 5-2 in the seven games he has missed and enter this one on a four-game win streak. LaMelo Ball and Ayo Dosunmu have carried the backcourt, and Minnesota owns the league’s best defensive rating. The Wolves are 4-1 at home and well rested, having not played since beating Utah on Sunday. Dallas (7-4) has won three straight behind Cooper Flagg, who is averaging 25.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists. However, all three of those wins came at home, and the Mavs are 2-2 on the road. Dallas is 7-4 against the spread, including 5-2 ATS as an underdog of 5.5 points or more, while Minnesota has covered in all three games it has been favored by 5.5 or more. The Under has been the play in Mavs games, as just three of Dallas’ 11 games have gone Over the total.