How To Bet Today's Best Games: 49ers-Cowboys, Steelers-Bengals, More — Nov. 15

Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 15.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

League: NFL

Spread: 49ers -4.5

Moneyline: 49ers -218, Cowboys +180

O/U: 55.5

Injury Info: 49ers – Mike Evans (Achilles - out), Trent Williams (shoulder - questionable), Dre Greenlaw (knee - questionable), Deommodore Lenoir (foot - questionable), Renardo Green (back - questionable); Cowboys – Jake Ferguson (knee/ankle - out), P.J. Locke (concussion - out), Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle - out), Daron Bland (ankle - questionable)

What To Know: The 49ers (7-1) rank second in the league in point differential. Brock Purdy has thrown 17 touchdowns against five interceptions, and San Francisco leads the NFL in red zone efficiency. The line has moved sharply toward the Niners: Dallas opened as a 1.5-point favorite and is now a 4.5-point underdog. The Cowboys (4-5) have been a points-friendly team, as six of their nine games have gone Over the total. Their defense has struggled, allowing 26.2 points and 147.4 rushing yards per game, which is a bad matchup against Christian McCaffrey, who has nine rushing touchdowns. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have kept Dallas competitive, though, and the Cowboys have covered in each of their last four games as a home underdog against NFC opponents. San Francisco is 5-3 against the spread and has won the last four meetings.

League: NFL

Spread: Bengals -3.5

Moneyline: Bengals -192, Steelers +160

O/U: 49.5

Injury Info: Steelers – DeShon Elliott (ankle - questionable), Ben Skowronek (calf - questionable); Bengals – Dylan Fairchild (pectoral - questionable), DJ Turner (ankle - questionable), Kyle Dugger (quad - questionable)

What To Know: First place in the AFC North is on the line Sunday night, with both teams at 6-2 and riding four-game win streaks. Pittsburgh took the first meeting 30-27 in Week 3 as a 3.5-point home underdog. The Steelers come off a bye, a spot where they’ve thrived. They’re 6-0 against the spread in their last six games after a bye and 8-0 straight up in their last eight off a bye. Aaron Rodgers has thrown 13 touchdowns, and Pittsburgh is 6-2 ATS this season. Cincinnati is 4-4 ATS, and the Bengals have a short week after playing in Madrid last Sunday. Still, Joe Burrow has been sensational, leading the league in completion percentage, passing yards per game and passing touchdowns, and Ja’Marr Chase has caught four touchdowns during the win streak. The total has climbed from 47.5 to 49.5, and five of Cincinnati’s eight games have gone Over.

League: NFL

Spread: Packers -2.5

Moneyline: Packers -142, Vikings +120

O/U: 42.5

Injury Info: Vikings – Kyler Murray (hamstring - out), T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest - out), Jauan Jennings (calf - out), Blake Cashman (concussion - out), Jordan Addison (thumb - questionable), Kyle Van Noy (calf - questionable); Packers – Micah Parsons (knee/illness - out), Josh Jacobs (finger - out), Sean Rhyan (ankle - out), Zaire Franklin (shin - doubtful), Xavier McKinney (foot - questionable)

What To Know: Kirk Cousins is expected to start at Lambeau Field for the Vikings, less than a week after Minnesota acquired him from the Raiders. With Kyler Murray out with a hamstring strain and Carson Wentz banged up after a 6-of-23, two-interception showing in a 23-6 loss to Buffalo, the Vikings (6-2) turned to their old quarterback to stop a two-game skid. Green Bay (6-3) has won five of its last six, including a 45-27 rout of New England, but it’ll be shorthanded without Micah Parsons and Josh Jacobs. Kaleb Johnson will start at running back. The Packers’ defense has been among the league’s best since Week 4, ranking near the top in sacks and takeaways. Minnesota won the Week 1 meeting 39-22, but expect a lower-scoring game this time. The Vikings have stayed under 24 points in seven straight games, and each of the last four NFC North matchups has gone Under the total.

League: Women’s CBK

Spread: South Carolina -6.5

Moneyline: South Carolina -250, USC +205

O/U: 149.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: Two unbeatens collide in Greenville, S.C., for the second edition of "The Real SC." No. 1 South Carolina (3-0) has beaten Maryland, North Carolina and Clemson, the last of those a 65-44 road win on Thursday. Joyce Edwards leads an experienced front court that includes Chloe Kitts, who’s back after missing last season due to injury. No. 3 USC (3-0) has JuJu Watkins back after she missed all of 2025-26 with a torn ACL. Watkins is averaging 24.3 points per game, and freshman Saniyah Hall has scored at least 20 in every game. With Jazzy Davidson adding 19.7 points per game, the Trojans have one of the most dangerous scoring trios in the country. History favors the Gamecocks, though: USC is 0-5 all-time against South Carolina, including a 69-52 loss in last year’s inaugural "Real SC" game and a second-round defeat in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

League: Women’s CBK

Spread: UConn -14.5

Moneyline: UConn -1050, Louisville +675

O/U: 143.5

Injury Info: No significant injuries reported

What To Know: No. 4 UConn (3-1) has found its footing since its loss at Michigan. The Huskies beat Iowa and then routed then-No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 on the road, and Sarah Strong has scored 64 points over those two games. No. 7 Louisville (5-0) has rolled through a mid-major schedule by an average of 38.4 points, but this is its first real test. Four Cardinals average double figures, led by Tajianna Roberts at 16.4 points per game. UConn has dominated this series, winning 21 of 24 meetings, including a 79-66 win at Louisville in last season’s opener. Even so, the Cardinals are a big home underdog, and 14.5 points is a lot to lay on the road against a top-10 team.