Your FOX Sports daily betting guide is here for Nov. 25.

Let's take a look at the biggest games of the day, with key information ahead of each contest, just in case you're looking to throw down a few dollars.

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League: NFL

Spread: Rams -2.55

Moneyline: Rams -137, Packers +116

O/U: 44.5

Injury Info: Packers – Josh Jacobs (finger - doubtful), Micah Parsons (knee - questionable), Zaire Franklin (shin - questionable), Sean Rhyan (ankle - questionable), Kevin Zeitler (triceps - questionable); Rams – Puka Nacua (knee - out for season), Davante Adams (hamstring - out), Steve Avila (hamstring - out)

What To Know: The NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve game has real playoff stakes. Both teams are 6-4 and fighting for the NFC's seventh and final playoff seed, and the winner also gets the head-to-head tiebreaker. The Rams have won four straight since their bye, most recently a 34-6 rout of Arizona. Their passing game is short-handed, though, with Nacua out for the season after knee surgery and Adams out with a hamstring injury. That puts more on Kyren Williams (toe), who is expected to play. The offensive line is also thin, with Avila and Shelton both out. The Packers are coming off a bye after a 30-10 home loss to Minnesota in which Jordan Love was sacked eight times, and they sit last in the NFC North. Jacobs is doubtful with a broken finger. The biggest storyline is Parsons, who has been activated and could make his season debut after tearing his ACL and meniscus last December. The Rams opened -3.5 when the schedule came out and the spread has barely moved, but the total has dropped from 49.5 to 44.5. Both teams are 6-4 against the spread this season.

League: Men's CBK

Spread: UConn -2.5

Moneyline: UConn -142, Duke +120

O/U: 146.5

Injury Info: UConn – Solo Ball (wrist - game-time decision), Nik Khamenia (foot - out)

What To Know: This rematch of last season's Elite Eight is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UConn won that game 73-72 on Braylon Mullins' 35-footer at the buzzer, sending the Huskies to the Final Four. UConn (4-1) suffered its first loss, 85-79 at Arizona last week, but owns a win over Michigan. The Huskies rank 13th in KenPom's adjusted offensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted defense. Ball, who had offseason wrist surgery, is nearing his return and is a game-time decision. Duke (4-2) has dropped from No. 5 to No. 16 after losing by six to Michigan State at a neutral site and by 21 at home to Illinois. Duke leads the all-time series 6-5.

League: NBA

Spread: 76ers -1.5

Moneyline: 76ers -125, Heat +105

O/U: 237.5

Injury Info: Heat – Giannis Antetokounmpo (groin - questionable); 76ers – Joel Embiid (illness - doubtful), Ariel Hukporti (Achilles - out)

What To Know: This 5 p.m. NBA Cup East Group B game has big stakes. The Heat (10-6) can clinch the group with a win, and they bring the NBA's longest active winning streak at seven games. Miami beat Oklahoma City 123-113 on Sunday without Antetokounmpo, behind a triple-double from Bam Adebayo (24 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists). Antetokounmpo is questionable with groin tendinitis but took part in most of Tuesday's practice. Miami plays at one of the league's fastest paces and has scored at least 123 points in each of its last five games. Davion Mitchell averages 8.6 assists. The 76ers (14-4) lead the Eastern Conference but are 1-1 in Cup play, and a loss could knock them out of the group race. Their five-game winning streak ended with a 128-111 loss at Portland on Monday, a game Embiid missed with an illness, and he's doubtful again. Tyrese Maxey averages 25.7 points, and LeBron James has scored 20+ in three straight games. Philadelphia is 7-3 at home and has made an NBA-best 13 shots at the final buzzer of a quarter this season. Miami is 6-1 against the 76ers over the last two seasons. The 240.5 total is the highest on Wednesday's NBA slate.

League: NBA

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Moneyline: Knicks -155, Cavaliers +130

O/U: 218.5

Injury Info: Cavaliers – Evan Mobley (toe - out), Nae'Qwan Tomlin (back - out); Knicks – OG Anunoby (calf - out), Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis - out), Karl-Anthony Towns (knee - questionable), Josh Hart (shoulder - questionable), Miles McBride (adductor - questionable)

What To Know: This is an NBA Cup East Group B game. The Knicks (11-6) have won five straight and 11 of 14 since an 0-3 start, including a 97-96 win over Portland on a Mikal Bridges buzzer-beater and a 113-106 win over Indiana on Sunday. Even so, they're 0-2 in Cup play, while Cleveland is 2-1. New York has done it with defense, allowing 102.2 points per game during that 14-game stretch, though it's scoring just 108.9 per game, fifth-fewest in the league. Jalen Brunson averages 26.5 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns 13.9 rebounds, but Towns is questionable with knee inflammation. The Cavaliers (9-9) lost 122-108 at Chicago on Monday after trailing 72-50 at halftime. They've lost six of their last eight road games and will be without Mobley (16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds). Donovan Mitchell averages 24.7 points and 30.3 over his last five games, and James Harden averages 6.2 assists. The season series is 1-1: New York won 109-97 in Cleveland on Nov. 7, and Cleveland won 115-107 at the Garden on Nov. 11 behind a season-high 32 from Harden.

League: NBA

Spread: Spurs -3.5

Moneyline: Spurs -155, Trail Blazers +130

O/U: 225.5

Injury Info: Spurs – Victor Wembanyama (back - questionable), De'Aaron Fox (shin - questionable), Dylan Harper (hip - questionable), Tobias Harris (calf - out), Jayden Quaintance (knee - out); Trail Blazers – Ja Morant (hamstring - out), Shaedon Sharpe (knee - out), Vit Krejci (leg - out)

What To Know: This NBA Cup West Group C game hinges on Wembanyama's back. He averages 29.9 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.9 blocks, but he has sat out two straight games with back tightness after posting 50 points and 18 rebounds against New Orleans. The Spurs (15-3) are tied with the Lakers for the NBA's best record, they're 8-0 on the road and 2-0 in Cup play, and they've kept winning without him. They beat Sacramento 123-107 on Monday behind 28 points and 11 assists from Stephon Castle and six 3s from Julian Champagnie. That spread is small for a team this good, and it reflects the uncertainty around Wembanyama and Fox. The Trail Blazers (1-1 in Cup play) just finished a 3-3 road trip, capped by a 128-111 win at Philadelphia. Deni Avdija scored 31 on 12-of-19 shooting there, and Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 18 rebounds. Portland is still without Morant and Sharpe in the backcourt. San Antonio won 125-103 in Portland on Nov. 7, when Wembanyama scored 29. That was the Spurs' eighth straight win at the time, and they covered while the game stayed under the total.

League: NBA

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Moneyline: Thunder -125, Timberwolves +105

O/U: 222.5

Injury Info: Timberwolves – Anthony Edwards (knee - out), Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles - out), Jaylen Clark (hamstring - out); Thunder – Chet Holmgren (knee - out), Jalen Williams (ankle - out), Cason Wallace (shoulder - out), Alex Caruso (hip - questionable), Jaylin Williams (back - questionable), Nikola Topic (hip - questionable), Aday Mara (lower leg - questionable)

What To Know: This NBA Cup Group B game is the first of four meetings this season. The Timberwolves (13-5) lead the Northwest Division even without Edwards and are 2-0 in Cup play. They've won eight of their last 10, including a 142-116 rout of Brooklyn on Monday. Ayo Dosunmu leads the team at 17.9 points per game, LaMelo Ball averages 5.8 assists, and Rudy Gobert pulls down 10.9 rebounds. Minnesota allows just 105.8 points per game, and the Under is 11-7 in its games this season and 10-5 when it plays with at least one day of rest. The Thunder (10-8) are 2-1 in Cup play but have lost two straight, most recently 125-120 to Indiana on Monday. They're 6-1 at home, though, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.7 points per game. OKC is still badly short-handed, with Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Wallace out and four more players questionable. Minnesota is 14-4 ATS, the best mark in the league.