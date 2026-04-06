2026-27 Men's National Title Odds: Duke Favored; Michigan Second on Board
This college basketball season is kaput, with the Wolverines scratching their way to a national title.
Now, next season is right in front of us.
Let's check out the odds for next season's national championship winner at DraftKings Sportsbook as of April 6.
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Men's NCAA Tournament champion 2026-27
Duke: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Michigan: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Florida: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Arizona: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Michigan State: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Kansas: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
Illinois: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Houston: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Arkansas: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
UConn: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Texas Tech: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Alabama: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
North Carolina: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Purdue: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)
Here's what to know about this oddsboard:
The Favorites: Duke has suffered heartbreak each of the past two seasons, losing in the Final Four two years ago and falling to UConn in dramatic fashion this past season. Still, the Blue Devils are favored to win it all next season. We know they will lose Cameron Boozer to the NBA, but who might return? Caleb Foster? Dame Sarr? Isaiah Evans? Oh, don't forget, Duke has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, featuring top-five recruit Cameron Williams. Second on the board is this year's champion Michigan. It will presumably lose Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara in the NBA Draft, but will return a few key pieces from this year's title team, as well as bring in a top-10 recruiting class.
The Contenders: Also near the top of the board is Florida, which won the national championship a season ago. The Gators figure to lose big man Thomas Haugh to the NBA, but who else? It looks like a returning roster stacked with talent and experience. Then there is Arizona, which landed top-five recruit Caleb Holt, and could possibly return reigning Big 12 Player of the Year Jaden Bradley.
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