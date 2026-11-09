Women's College Basketball
Women's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan Surges Ahead, South Carolina Remains No. 1
Women's College Basketball

Women's CBK AP Top 25: Michigan Surges Ahead, South Carolina Remains No. 1

Updated Nov. 9, 2026 1:24 p.m. ET

Kim Barnes Arico and Michigan used the biggest regular-season win in program history to move up to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll on Monday.

It's the Wolverines' best ranking ever and came after a 77-66 victory over then-No. 2 UConn last week. Michigan, which was ranked fifth in the preseason poll, surpassed its previous high of fourth on Feb. 7, 2022.

"To be in position today to beat Connecticut and be the No. 2 ranked team in the country, it’s just a credit to our players and credit to our staff," Barnes Arico said in a phone interview. "To have an opportunity to be in the top five and beat the best program of all time this week was really special."

The Wolverines were one of 10 Big Ten teams ranked this week, matching the record set by the Southeastern Conference last season.

Michigan's largely returning roster showed off serious growth against then-No. 2 UConn, upsetting the Huskies for the Wolverines' first win of the season. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team in the Top 25 in the first regular-season poll after wins over Maryland and North Carolina, two ranked teams, to start the season. The Gamecocks received all but one of the first-place ballots from the national 33-member media panel.

USC was third, garnering the other first-place vote. UConn dropped two spots to fourth while Duke rounded out the first five.

Texas, Louisville, Vanderbilt, LSU were next. UCLA and Iowa were tied for 10th. Kentucky and Notre Dame followed them. Oklahoma jumped up seven spots to No. 14 after routing North Carolina in the season opener in France.

Michigan WolverinesMichigan's Signature Win

Barnes Arico's team has now beaten a top five team three times in the past five years. The Wolverines topped No. 5 Baylor in 2021 and fifth-ranked Indiana in 2022. The coach also accomplished a rare feat, ending another long UConn winning streak. She was the coach at St. John's when the Red Storm ended the Huskies' 99-game home winning streak. Last Thursday, the team ended UConn's 39-game, regular-season winning streak. Barnes Arico is one of the few coaches who has beaten Geno Auriemma at different schools, joining Texas coach Vic Schaefer.

"When I think back at UConn and Geno, I have the most respect for him of any coach that’s ever coached in our game," Barnes Arico said. "He’s been able to maintain consistency and what he's accomplished has been unreal and unheard of. To be one of two coaches that have beat him at two different places is really incredible. People go through a lifetime and never beat Connecticut ever."

Women's College BasketballThe Rest Of The Rankings

Baylor led the teams to miss the rankings, with 39 points. NC State fell out of the top 25 after then-No. 14 Kentucky defeated it, 93-78, and received 35. Arizona State (20) and Virginia (18) also did better than single-digit totals, while Kansas (8), Florida (4), Michigan State (3), mid-major Fairfield (2), Colorado (2,) Tennessee (1) and Ivy Princeton (1) rounded out the recipients.

Here is the full top 25:

Nebraska Cornhuskers

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: Unranked 

West Virginia Mountaineers

24. West Virginia Mountaineers

Record: 3-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 24

North Carolina Tar Heels

23. North Carolina Tar Heels

Record: 0-2, ACC

Previous ranking: 12 

Illinois Fighting Illini

22. Illinois Fighting Illini

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 23 

Ole Miss Rebels

21. Ole Miss Rebels

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 19 

Maryland Terrapins

19. Maryland Terrapins

Record: 1-1, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 20 

Oklahoma State Cowgirls

19. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Record: 2-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 22 

Minnesota Golden Gophers

18. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 17 

Ohio State Buckeyes

17. Ohio State Buckeyes

Record: 3-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 18 

Washington Huskies

16. Washington Huskies

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 16

TCU Horned Frogs

15. TCU Horned Frogs

Record: 3-0, Big 12

Previous ranking: 15

Oklahoma Sooners

14. Oklahoma Sooners

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 21 

Notre Dame Fighting Irish

13. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Record: 2-0, ACC

Previous ranking: 13

Kentucky Wildcats

12. Kentucky Wildcats

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 14 

Iowa Hawkeyes

10. Iowa Hawkeyes

Record: 2-1, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 10

UCLA Bruins

10. UCLA Bruins

Record: 2-0, Big Ten

Previous ranking: 11 

LSU Tigers

9. LSU Tigers

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 9

Vanderbilt Commodores

8. Vanderbilt Commodores

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 8

Louisville Cardinals

7. Louisville Cardinals

Record: 3-0, ACC

Previous ranking: 7

Texas Longhorns

6. Texas Longhorns

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 6

Duke Blue Devils

5. Duke Blue Devils

Record: 2-0, ACC

Previous ranking: 4 

UConn Huskies

4. UConn Huskies

Record: 2-1, Big East

Previous ranking: 2 

USC Trojans

3. USC Trojans

Record: 2-0 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 3

Michigan Wolverines

2. Michigan Wolverines

Record: 2-0 Big Ten

Previous ranking: 5 

South Carolina Gamecocks

1. South Carolina Gamecocks

Record: 2-0, SEC

Previous ranking: 1

Women's College BasketballConference Supremacy

The Big Ten has 10 teams in the Top 25. The Southeastern Conference has seven, including four in the top nine. The Atlantic Coast Conference has four and the Big 12 three. The Big East has one.

Women's College BasketballGame Of The Week: No. 3 USC Vs. No. 1 South Carolina

No. 3 USC visits No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. The two teams met twice last season with the Gamecocks winning both matchups. One was in the regular season while the other came in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Trojans have JuJu Watkins back after she missed the last 20 months recovering from an ACL injury she suffered in the NCAA Tournament her sophomore year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

How Much Are College Football Players Really Making? Position-By-Position Breakdown

recommended
  1. WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Geno Auriemma Rips 'Disappointing' UConn Mentality In Michigan Loss

    Geno Auriemma Rips 'Disappointing' UConn Mentality In Michigan Loss

    WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

    Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome

    WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Texas, Star Madison Booker Still Chasing A National Title After Transfer Exodus

    Texas, Star Madison Booker Still Chasing A National Title After Transfer Exodus

  2. WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: 2026 Women's NCAA Title Odds: South Carolina Favored; UConn, USC Chasing

    2026 Women's NCAA Title Odds: South Carolina Favored; UConn, USC Chasing

    WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off

    Dribbles, Photos And Jokes: Pope Visits With Teams Ahead Of Eternal City Tip-Off

    WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

    NCAA Sues Ohio Governor Over Order Allowing Schools To Ignore Eligibility Rule

Item 1 of 2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL trending
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Geno Auriemma Rips 'Disappointing' UConn Mentality In Michigan Loss
Geno Auriemma Rips 'Disappointing' UConn Mentality In Michigan Loss
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome
Inside Villanova And Notre Dame's 'Once-In-An-Eternity' Basketball Games In Rome
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Trending Image: Texas, Star Madison Booker Still Chasing A National Title After Transfer Exodus
Texas, Star Madison Booker Still Chasing A National Title After Transfer Exodus
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Patriots vs Lions on FOX One Watch Patriots vs LionsWatch Panthers vs Saints on FOX One Watch Panthers vs SaintsWatch Texans vs Browns on FOX One Watch Texans vs BrownsWatch Jaguars vs Titans on FOX One Watch Jaguars vs TitansWatch Vikings vs Packers on FOX One Watch Vikings vs PackersWatch 49ers vs Cowboys on FOX One Watch 49ers vs Cowboys
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes