Geno Auriemma Rips 'Disappointing' UConn Mentality In Michigan Loss
In case you're new here, this isn't normal.
In what was their second game of the season, the No. 2-ranked UConn Huskies were upset on the road by the No. 5-ranked Michigan Wolverines on Thursday night, 77-66, and head coach Geno Auriemma was most displeased with his team.
"It's not about the loss. It's just disappointing to see how some of our players reacted when it was time to step up and make plays," Auriemma said in his postgame press conference following UConn's loss to Michigan.
"In the first quarter, we had 21 points, so did that zone [defense Michigan was playing] bother us? No. In the third quarter, we had 24 points. Did the zone bother us? No, so now how do you explain the second quarter and the fourth quarter?"
UConn led 21-17 after the first quarter but then scored just eight points in the second quarter. Following a 24-point third quarter, the Huskies then tallied just 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Huskies freshman guard Jovana Popovic finished with a game-high 25 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, with forward and 2025-26 Player of the Year Sarah Strong adding 13 points and eight rebounds in a game cut short by foul trouble. In all, though, the Huskies shot 41.5% from the field and 25.8% from behind the arc, while committing 25 fouls and only getting to the charity stripe seven times — compared to Michigan's 24 free throw attempts.
Moreover, the Wolverines had four players score in double-figures, highlighted by Te'Yala Delfosse's 22 points and game-high nine rebounds. Elsewhere for Michigan, two-time All-Big Ten honoree Olivia Olson had 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals, with Courtney Ogden logging 12 points and Syla Swords adding 10.
"Everybody stands around, looks at Sarah [Strong] and looks at Jovana [Popovic] and says, ‘Bail us out,' so I'm disappointed," Auriemma expressed.
It doesn't get easier for UConn, as seven of its next nine games are against ranked opponents, which includes No. 1 South Carolina — who ended UConn's perfect season in the semifinal round of last season's NCAA Women's Tournament — No. 4 Duke and No. 7 Louisville.
UConn's next game is a home matchup against the No. 10-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday afternoon (2 p.m. ET on FS1). The Huskies previously defeated the Cornell Big Red on Monday night, 100-35.
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