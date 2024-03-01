College Basketball 2024 College Basketball odds, picks, predictions: Can Marquette deliver? Updated Mar. 1, 2024 2:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Happy March, everybody!

The penultimate weekend of the college basketball regular season is upon us, and it’s absolutely stacked with marquee matchups.

In total on Saturday, there will be five ranked vs. ranked showdowns across the country, including No. 5 Marquette visiting No. 12 Creighton at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX and No. 14 Alabama hosting No. 4 Tennessee in a battle for first place in the SEC.

We went 6-2 last Saturday in my selections. Let’s see if we can keep the train rolling heading into the NCAA Tournament.

No. 5 Marquette @ No. 12 Creighton

2:30 p.m. ET, FOX and FOX Sports app

Tyler Kolek’s status for this game is up in the air after he suffered an oblique strain in the second half of Wednesday’s win over Providence. Kolek did not practice on Thursday, according to Shaka Smart in the report below.

This is obviously of concern for the Golden Eagles’ chances against the Jays, who have won their last three home games by a combined 62 points including an 85-66 win over then No. 1 UConn.

I like Creighton to roll to the win in Omaha.

PICK: Creighton (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

No. 4 Tennessee @ No. 14 Alabama

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

I’m a little bit nervous about the Crimson Tide’s flawed defense going up against first team All-American Dalton Knecht, who’s coming off a 39-point performance in a win over No. 11 Auburn on Wednesday.

But then again, Mark Sears and Aaron Estrada at home in primetime charging the best offense in the country? Give me the home team.

PICK: Alabma to win (no line set for the game)

No. 7 Kansas @ No. 15 Baylor

1 p.m. ET, ABC

The Jayhawks are not a top-10 team in my eyes and without Kevin McCullar Jr., they’re not a top 20 team for me.

He missed his fifth game of Big 12 play on Tuesday in the loss to BYU with a bone bruise on his knee. Bill Self did say Thursday that he’s not totally ruling out McCullar for Saturday’s game at Baylor.

That being said, the Jayhawks are 3-5 on the road this year.

They beat Baylor by three without McCullar just three weeks ago. I think revenge gets served in Waco.

Give me Ja’Kobe Walter and the Bears.

PICK: Baylor (-3.5) to win by more than 3.5 points

No. 23 Gonzaga @ No. 17 Saint Mary’s

10 p.m. ET, ESPN

Gonzaga is 21-6 on the year. Eighteen of those wins have come in Quadrant 3 and 4. That’s what has led to a rich debate regarding the Zags’ NCAA Tournament status.

Their streak of 24 consecutive big dance trips is in question. The basketball gods would make you see Mark Few and the Zags take down the lone unbeaten left in conference play, the Gaels, who won the WCC regular season crown with Thursday’s victory over Pepperdine.

But I like Aidan Mahaney and Augustas Marciulonis leading this balanced offense in Moraga and fully expect that crowd to be out of its collective mind.

The Zags need to find some perimeter shooting. They went just 3-for-14 in the first meeting with Saint Mary’s, a 64-62 loss at The Kennel on Feb. 3.

I think the Gaels complete the season sweep! I’m going against some history here. Give me Saint Mary’s.

PICK: Saint Mary's (-2.5) to win by more than 2.5 points

No. 24 Florida @ No. 18 South Carolina

Noon ET, ESPN

The Gators have won nine of their last 11 games.

The Gamecocks are 23-5 on the season with national coach of the year candidate Lamont Paris.

I’m torn on this one, but love the way Walter Clayton Jr., Zyon Pullin and Tyrese Samuel can score the ball. That’s a top-15 KenPom offense compared to the Gamecocks, who are 55th in the country.

Gimme the Gators!

PICK: Florida (+1.5) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Villanova @ Providence

Noon ET, FOX and FOX Sports app

The Friars are 50-5 in their last 55 games at Amica Mutual Pavilion. That’s a top-3 home-court advantage in the country.

Give me Devin Carter and PC to win this bubble battle at home.

PICK: Providence (-1.5) to win by more than 1.5 points

No. 13 Illinois @ Wisconsin

1 p.m. ET, Big 10 Network

The Badgers have lost six of their last eight games, and you’d have to think if there’s a point where this bad skid ends, it’s in a home Saturday slot against Illinois.

But at the end of the day, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Marcus Domask provide more certainty offensively than what Wisconsin, who’s lost to lowly Michigan, a down Rutgers team and mediocre Indiana on this rough swing.

I like Illinois on the road.

PICK: Illinois (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

NC State @ North Carolina

4 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Wolfpack lost the first meeting to the Tar Heels by 13 at home. So everything suggests UNC will roll to a dominant win. Which is exactly why I’m taking DJ Horne and NC State to put up a fight against a Carolina team that is slacking on defense lately. The Wolfpack cover.

PICK: NC State (+11.5) to lose by fewer than 11.5 points (or win outright)

Virginia @ No. 10 Duke

6 p.m. ET, ESPN

The Blue Devils are 17-3 in their last 20 games, but it doesn’t seem like they’re getting much credit for it at all.

UVA is not playing good basketball right now.

Give me the Blue Devils behind their three-headed back court monster of Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain.

PICK: Duke to win (no line set for the game)

Michigan State @ No. 2 Purdue

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Tom Izzo has had a full week to get his team ready for this game after some rough performances in losses to Ohio State and Iowa. And I do think his veteran team will be unfazed at Mackey Arena and figure out a way to keep this closer than expected.

Malik Hall cannot disappear and AJ Hoggard has to complement Tyson Walker.

I’ll take Sparty to cover but Purdue wins.

PICK: Purdue to win (no line set for the game)



John Fanta is a national college basketball broadcaster and writer for FOX Sports. He covers the sport in a variety of capacities, from calling games on FS1 to serving as lead host on the BIG EAST Digital Network to providing commentary on The Field of 68 Media Network. Follow him on Twitter @ John_Fanta .

