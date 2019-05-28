10th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup™ Moment: Norway: Beginning of a rivalry
Norway dominates the 1995 tournament, ripping through the group stage, avenging their ‘91 loss against the USWNT in the semifinals, and beating Germany in the final. In the semis, Norway famously draw the ire of the Americans with their "train celebration," igniting the first great rivalry in women's soccer.
