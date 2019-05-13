25th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Abby Wambach Arrives
2003 was Abby Wambach’s first of four World Cups for the United States and the world’s all-time leading international goal-scorer didn’t waste any time making an impact. Wambach scored the winner in the quarterfinals against Norway, and like so many of her 184 goals, she didn’t score it with her feet.
