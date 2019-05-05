33rd Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Ellyse Perry’s curler
Australia’s Ellyse Perry scored one of the goals of the 2011 tournament in the quarterfinals against Sweden on a set piece straight from the training ground.
