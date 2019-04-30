37th Most Memorable Women’s World Cup Moment: Sinclair’s broken nose
Christine Sinclair breaks her nose in 2011 WWC opener vs Germany but scores late free kick goal to make it close. It was a very big deal that Germany played in Berlin's Olympic Stadium in front of a sellout crowd. Germany won 2-1, Sinclair getting hurt was a big blow to Canada who went three and out when expected to challenge.
