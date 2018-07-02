Guus Hiddink, Clarence Seedorf discuss Belgium’s comeback over Japan | 2018 FIFA World Cup™ Today

Video Details

Guud Hiddink, Clarence Seedorf, Alexi Lalas, and Rob Stone discuss Belgium's 3-2 win over Japan, and the counterattack in the final minute to seal the comeback. After going down 2-0 in the second half, Belgium scored 3 unanswered goals to defeat Japan and advance to the quarterfinals where they'll face Brazil.

More Videos »