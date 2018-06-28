FOX Sports’ Save of the Day: Hyeonwoo Jo rejects a German scoring chance | 2018 FIFA World Cup™
FOX Sports' Save of the Day, sponsored by Adidas.
JOHN STRONG: Reus on the turn, rolled wide. Joshua Kimmich, a little bit of space.
He picks it up. Kimmich just floating it in.
Free header in front! Forcing a phenomenal save [INAUDIBLE] by Cho Hyun-Woo. Third save for him, today.
STU HOLDEN: Well, we're going to look at this save from Cho Hyun-Woo. As it comes out to Joshua Kimmich, there's a lot of time on the ball.
I just think Goretzka, he has to come back and get this because it's behind him. So, he has to readjust his body, and it's a really good snap header down into that quarter.
What a great save! Feet were set. Good push off, and then a strong right hand to palm it away.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices