Padres fall to Giants 5-4 in 12 innings
Padres fall short in 12 inning loss
[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Lined to left-center field. In for a base hit. From third comes Erlin. A bobble out there at center.
Another run will score. Reyes stops at third. Two runs in for the Padres, who take a 2-1 lead. Eric Hosmer driving in--
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
This is lined right back to Erlin, who makes the catch.
ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, Robbie.
ANNOUNCER 1: Or it caught him. Runner goes for third. Pitch is outside. Throw to third. Gonna be close! And he is out at third base!
ANNOUNCER 2: What is he doing?
[CRACK OF THE BAT]
ANNOUNCER 1: On the ground. Base hit into right field. Here comes Myers around. Pence over the plate as the Padres tie it up in the ninth inning.
[CHEERING]
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices