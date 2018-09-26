[CRACK OF THE BAT] ANNOUNCER 1: Lined to left-center field. In for a base hit. From third comes Erlin. A bobble out there at center.

Another run will score. Reyes stops at third. Two runs in for the Padres, who take a 2-1 lead. Eric Hosmer driving in--

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

This is lined right back to Erlin, who makes the catch.

ANNOUNCER 2: Oh, Robbie.

ANNOUNCER 1: Or it caught him. Runner goes for third. Pitch is outside. Throw to third. Gonna be close! And he is out at third base!

ANNOUNCER 2: What is he doing?

[CRACK OF THE BAT]

ANNOUNCER 1: On the ground. Base hit into right field. Here comes Myers around. Pence over the plate as the Padres tie it up in the ninth inning.

[CHEERING]