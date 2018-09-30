Marcus Mariota to start at QB for Tennessee

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor will be inactive this week for the Cleveland Browns as he deals with a back injury.

That leaves Drew Stanton as the backup to No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield against the Raiders. The Raiders get rookie DT P.J. Hall back from an ankle injury for the first time since the season opener.

After losing his starting job to rookie Josh Rosen, Arizona quarterback Sam Bradford is inactive for the Seahawks game against Arizona. The Cardinals were in dire need of a boost of adrenaline going into the game and new coach Steve Wilks believes Rosen can provide it.

Wilks benched Bradford late in last week’s 16-14 loss to Chicago and gave Rosen his first NFL experience. Rosen completed 4 of 7 passes for 36 yards in his brief time on the field and was intercepted. He had another interception run back for a touchdown, but it was nullified by an offside penalty against the Bears.

Inactives for Sunday’s games: