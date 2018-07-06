WATCH: Gyorko, Carpenter and Bader go deep in win over Giants
Jedd Gyorko, Matt Carpenter and Harrison Bader make it fifteen times the Cardinals have hit at least three-home runs in a single game in 2018.
ANNOUNCER: Hits it out to deep right field. McCutchen looks up and it's gone. It's a home run for Jedd Gyorko. It clears the wall, then Wright swinging on a 3-0 pitch. And it's 4-0 Cardinals.
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: Also visits, and that's driven out to deep right center. It's at the wall, and gone. It's a home run for Carpenter and the Cardinals have a 5-0 lead.
[CHEERING]
ANNOUNCER: And Bader hits it, a ton in the center field. At the wall. And it is gone! Two run homer, Harrison Bader, and he's a triple away from the cycle.
