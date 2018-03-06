Cards’ Mozeliak on Paul DeJong signing
What makes Paul DeJong special? Cardinals exec John Mozeliak says it's what the shortstop did after the announcement of his new six-year deal: "He actually looked for his grandparents and told them he loved them. You gotta admire that."
