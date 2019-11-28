Nate Bain helps knock off Duke, donations reach $100K to help his family devastated by hurricane

Nate Bain hit a layup at the buzzer to help Stephen F. Austin beat Duke in OT, Duke's first home non-conference loss since 2000. In less than 24 hours, a GoFundMe to help his family recover from losing its home and church in Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, went from $2,000 to over $100,000.

