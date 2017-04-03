And now Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jason Kidd are being recognized for the Bucks’ success in March.

Antetokounmpo was named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Month on Monday, while Kidd was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month.

Kidd guided Milwaukee to a league-leading 14 wins in March, as the Bucks went 14-4 with a .778 winning percentage.

He’s the first Bucks coach to win a monthly award since Scott Skiles in 2010, while Antetokounmpo is the first Buck to win a POTM award since 2004.

Antetokounmpo led the charge, averaging 22.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals per game in March.

He had five double-doubles in March, and scored at least 30 points three times.